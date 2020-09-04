Saturday's Saratoga Race Course Entries

First post: 11:45 a.m.
1ST RACE — 1 1/6 miles, Inner turf, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Kaz's Beach;Kendrick Carmouche;Eduardo Jones;4-1
2 Neuro;Dylan Davis;Robert Ribaudo;9-2
3 Tackle;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;7-5
4 Noble Mischief;Michael Luzzi;Keith O'Brien;20-1
5 Key to Victory; Luis Cardenas;Patrick Kelly;20-1
6 Ancient Times;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;3-1
7 Bernardino;Luis Saez;Philip Serpe;10-1
8 Make Motime;Benjamin Hernandez;Gabriel Goodwin;20-1
2ND RACE — 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $36,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Win With Pride;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;1-1
1A Wegotoldyougotsold;Kenrick Carmouche;Rudy Rodriguez;1-1
2 Vicar's Legend;Eric Cancel;A.C. Avila;5-1
2B Brush Country;Luis Saez;Dominick Schettino;5-1
3 Vincero;Reylu Gutierrez;Eduardo Jones;10-1
4 Vineyard Sound;Dylan Davis;Rob Atras;12-1
5 Wushu Warrior;Joel Rosario;Chris Englehart;8-1
6 Deep Sea;Jose Ortiz;Orlando Noda;2-1
3RD RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance. Purse: $64,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Saratoga Love;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;3-1
2 Winifred J;Kendrick Carmouche;Edward Barker;10-1
3 Gringotts (MTO);TBA;Chris Englehart;7-2
4 Fractorzation;Jose Ortiz;John Kimmel;9-2
5 Graetz;Luis Saez;H. James Bond;6-1
6 Magnolia's Lady;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;7-2
7 Silky Blue;Eric Cancel;Jorge Duarte;4-1
8 Canarsie Angel;Dylan Davis;Michael Miceli;15-1
9 Appletini (MTO);Luis Cardenas;Leah Gyarmati;8-1
10 Thea's Theme;Junior Alvarado;Jeremiah Englehart;12-1
11 Mz Seb Pat;Luis Cardenas;David Donk;20-1
4TH RACE — 1 3/8 miles, Inner turf, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up. Glens Falls Stakes (Grade II). Purse: $200,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Civil Union;Joel Rosario;Claude McGaughey;3-1
2 Beau Belle;Luis Saez;Thomas Albertrani;5-1
3 Lovely Lucky;Jose Lezcano;Thomas Albertrani;8-1
4 My Sister Nat (FR);Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;4-5
5 Eliade (FR);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;8-1
6 Pallas Athene;Kendrick Carmouche;John Terranova;30-1
7 Complicit;Dylan Davis;Eric Reed;15-1
5TH RACE — 7 furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $72,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Munqad;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;3-1
2 Caddo River;Luis Saez;Brad Cox;4-1
3 Directional;Joel Rosario;Steven Asmussen;6-1
4 Regular Guy;Jose Lezcano;Wayne Catalano;15-1
5 Olympiad;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;2-1
6 Greatest Honour;Jose Ortiz;Claude McGaughey;8-1
7 Southern Passage;Dylan Davis;Dale Romans;30-1
8 Officiating;Benjamin Hernandez;Bill Mott;10-1
9 Rye Runner;Kendrick Carmouche;Thomas Albertrani;15-1
6TH RACE — 7 furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $74,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Carrizo;Kendrick Carmouche;David Cannizzo;9-2
2 Maryanorginger;Michael Luzzi;Natalia Lynch;15-1
3 Forever Changed;Junior Alvarado;Charlton Baker;12-1
4 Pop a Choc;Jose Ortiz;Mark Casse;3-1
5 Timely Tradition;Dylan Davis;Raymond Handal;4-1
6 Don't Call Me Mary;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;8-1
7 Say Moi;Jose Rosario;Bill Mott;5-2
8 Union Maiden;Luis Saez;Chad Brown;8-1
7TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Inner turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight, Purse: $72,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Restored Order;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;5-1
2 Fulco;Luis Saez;Claude McGaughey;15-1
3 Mo Heat;Eric Cancel;George Weaver;10-1
4 Hardison;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;10-1
5 World Cruiser;Dylan Davis;Christophe Clement;12-1
6 American Diamond;Kendrick Carmouche;Mark Casse;15-1
7 Sifting Sands (GB);Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;2-1
8 Lease;Jose Lezcano;Bill Mott;8-1
9 Hidden Enemy (IRE);Joel Rosario;Steven Asmussen;3-1
10 River Redemption;Reylu Guitierrez;Nick Zito;30-1
11 Demon (MTO);TBA;Todd Pletcher;4-1
12 Tiwanaku (MTO);Joel Rosario;Steven Asmussen;5-2
8TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Turf, 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance. Purse: $64,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Klickitat;Luis Saez;James Jerkens;6-1
1A Stanhope (AE);Irad Ortiz;Brad Cox;6-1
2 Microsecond;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;7-2
3 Good Old Boy;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;4-1
4 Barleewon;Kendrick Carmouche;Michael Stidham;8-1
5 The Sinner Is You;Junior Alvarado;Jeremiah Englehart;12-1
6 Market Bubble;Reylu Gutierrez;Jorge Duarte;15-1
7 Jimmy Jazz;Eric Cancel;Thomas Bush;12-1
8 Point Him Out;Jose Lezcano;Michael Stidham;6-1
9 New Jersey John;Luis Cardenas;M. Anthony Ferraro;30-1
10 Simply;Joel Rosario;Steven Asmussen;10-1
11 Jack the Cat;Dylan Davis;Raymond Handal;8-1
12 Kerry Boy;Benjamin Hernandez;Gabriel Goodwin;50-1
9TH RACE — 1 1/8 miles, 3YO, Jim Dandy Stakes (Grade II). Purse: $150,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Happy Saver;Jose Lezcano;Todd Pletcher;9-5
2 Liveyourbeastlife;Junior Alvarado;Jorge Abreu;15-1
3 First Line;Dylan Davis;Orlando Noda;20-1
4 Jesus' Team;Luis Saez;Jose D'Angelo;6-1
5 Celtic Striker;Joel Rosario;Raymond Handal;20-1
6 Dr Post;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;7-5
7 Mystic Guide;Jose Ortiz;Michael Stidham;4-1
10TH RACE — 6 furlongs, Fillies, 3YO, Prioress Stakes (Grade II). Purse: $200,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Kimari;Irad Ortiz;Wesley Ward;2-1
2 Up in Smoke;Luis Saez;George Weaver;10-1
3 Sound Machine;Eric Cancel;Saffie Joseph;15-1
4 Secondary Market;Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;12-1
5 Frank's Rockette;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;5-2
6 Hello Beautiful;Kendrick Carmouche;Brittany Russell;10-1
7 Center Aisle;Joel Rosario;Chad Brown;4-1
8 Purrfectly Claire;Dylan Davis;Philip Bauer;30-1
9 Reagan's Edge;Jose Lezcano;Cherie Devaux;8-1
11TH RACE — 1 1/4 miles, 3YO and up, Woodward Handicap (Grade I). Purse: $500,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Math Wizard;Joel Rosario;Saffie Joseph;12-1
2 Tacitus;Jose Ortiz;Bill Mott;1-1
3 Moretti;Jose Lezcano;Todd Pletcher;8-1
4 Global Campaigne;Luis Saez;Stanley Hough;5-2
5 Spinoff;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;3-1
6 Prioritize;Eric Cancel;H. James Bond;15-1
12TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $49,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Our Country;Kendrick Carmouche;George Weaver;6-1
2 Starship Bubba;Reylu Gutierrez;Orlando Noda;20-1
3 Kid Chocolate;Joel Rosario;Gary Sciacca;8-1
4 Doubly Blessed;Jose Ortiz;Michael Maker;4-1
5 Coragescontender;Dylan Davis;Linda Dixon;30-1
6 Implied Volatility;Eric Cancel;Rudy Rodriguez;20-1
7 Tolaga Bay;Luis Cardenas;Archibald Kinglsey;30-1
8 Life On Top;Junior Alvarado;James Jerkens;9-2
9 Traffic Pattern;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;7-2
10 Operative;Luis Saez;David Donk;10-1
11 Joy City;Benjamin Hernandez;Charlton Baker;30-1
12 Shooting the Breeze;Jose Lezcano;Davis Cannizzo;6-1
13 Beachside (AE);Eric Cancel;David Donk;15-1
14 No Lime (MTO);Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;2-1
MTO — Main track only.
AE — Also eligible.
