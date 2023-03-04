agate Saturday's Playoff Scoreboard Mar 4, 2023 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOYS BASKETBALLSection II Tournament Class B FinalCatholic Central 73, Glens Falls 59 BRACKETS: Sectional boys and girls basketball Class AA Boys Basketball Download PDF Class A Boys Basketball Download PDF Class B Boys Basketball Download PDF Class CC Boys Basketball Download PDF Class C Boys Basketball Download PDF Class D Boys Basketball Download PDF Section VII Boys Basketball Download PDF Class AA Girls Basketball Download PDF Class A Girls Basketball Download PDF Class B Girls Basketball Download PDF Class CC Girls Basketball Download PDF Class C Girls Basketball Download PDF Class D Girls Basketball Download PDF Section VII Girls Basketball Download PDF 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Glens Falls' season ends with loss in Class B final Glens Falls' season came to an end on Saturday with a 73-59 loss to Catholic Central in the Class B championship game. Greenwich stifles Duanesburg, moves into state playoffs Brooke Kuzmich scored 21 points as Greenwich beat Duanesburg 51-43 in the Class C-CC playoff of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament on Friday. This weekend's playoff schedule (updated) The high school playoff schedule. Updated with Friday's results. Playoff times switched, games move due to weather Several games times for weekend playoff games have changed and other games have been moved due to weather concerns. North Warren downs Argyle, earns spot in Class D title game (updated with videos) Derrick Tyrell scored 20 points and North Warren dominated the middle stretch of the game to beat Argyle 61-38 to earn a trip to the champions… Hartford falls in Class D championship game Hartford's season ended with a 58-48 loss to Bishop Gibbons in the Class D championship game on Thursday. Third-quarter rally sends Glens Falls on to Class B title game (with videos added) Glens Falls rallied in the second half to beat Tamarac in a Class B semifinals of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament on Wednesday. Hudson Falls comes up short in Class A semifinals (with videos added) Peyton Smith scored a game-high 26 points, but it was not enough as Troy held off Hudson Falls in a Class A boys basketball semifinal win. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Watch Now: Related Video Serena Williams says her daughter doesn't like playing tennis FIFA called "tone deaf" for appointing supermodel as ambassador FIFA called "tone deaf" for appointing supermodel as ambassador Lawsuit alleges NFL database contains lewd photos of fans and cheerleaders Lawsuit alleges NFL database contains lewd photos of fans and cheerleaders Dan Snyder is under investigation over line of credit taken out by Commanders Dan Snyder is under investigation over line of credit taken out by Commanders