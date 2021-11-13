Saturday's Playoff Scoreboard

Scores from Saturday's playoff games:
FOOTBALL
Section II Tournament
Class B Final
Gloversville vs. Ravena, ppd. to Sunday at CBA, 4 p.m.
Class D Final
Greenwich 31, Stillwater 7
GIRLS SOCCER
State Tournament
Class AA Semifinal
Shenendehowa 2, Arlington 0
FIELD HOCKEY
State Tournament
Class B Semifinal
Burnt Hills 1, Rondout Valley 0, shootout
Class C Semifinal
Hoosick Falls 2, North Salem 0
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
State Regional Tournament
Class B Final
Broadalbin-Perth def. Peru
Class C Final
Fonda 3, Canton 1
