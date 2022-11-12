 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saturday's Playoff Scoreboard

Saturday's scores:

FIELD HOCKEY

State Class A Semifinals

Cicero-North Syracuse 3, Clarence 1

Northport 1, Scarsdale 0 (OT)

State Class B Semifinals

Garden City 1, South Glens Falls 0 (shootout)

Vestal 5, Iroquois 0

State Class C Semifinals

Hoosick Falls 3, Carle Place 1

FOOTBALL

Section II Tournament

Class B Championship

Ravena 44, Lansingburgh 6

Class D Championship

Cambridge-Salem 36, Chatham 21

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

State Regional Tournament

Class AA Final

Shenendehowa 3 Baldwinsville 0

Class D Final

Lake George def. Lake Placid

GIRLS SOCCER

State Class C Semifinal

Waterford 3, Millbrook 0

BOYS SOCCER

State Class C Semifinal

Maple Hill 1, Cooperstown 0 (OT)

Garden City beats SGF in shootout

Garden City won a tie-breaking shootout to beat South Glens Falls in the Class B semifinals of the State Field Hockey Tournament at Centereach High School on Saturday.

