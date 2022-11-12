Saturday's Playoff Scoreboard

Saturday's scores:
FIELD HOCKEY
State Class A Semifinals
Cicero-North Syracuse 3, Clarence 1
Northport 1, Scarsdale 0 (OT)
State Class B Semifinals
Garden City 1, South Glens Falls 0 (shootout)
Vestal 5, Iroquois 0
State Class C Semifinals
Hoosick Falls 3, Carle Place 1
FOOTBALL
Section II Tournament
Class B Championship
Ravena 44, Lansingburgh 6
Class D Championship
Cambridge-Salem 36, Chatham 21
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
State Regional Tournament
Class AA Final
Shenendehowa 3 Baldwinsville 0
Class D Final
Lake George def. Lake Placid
GIRLS SOCCER
State Class C Semifinal
Waterford 3, Millbrook 0
BOYS SOCCER
State Class C Semifinal
Maple Hill 1, Cooperstown 0 (OT)
The schedule for Section II teams involved in sectional and state postseason play this week.