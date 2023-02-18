GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Opening Round
Guilderland 57, Ballston Spa 47
Shaker 66, Schenectady 28
Class A Opening Round
South High 53, Troy 41
Burnt Hills 69, Scotia 34
Amsterdam 52, Mohonasen 35
Holy Names 48, Hudson Falls 38
Class B Opening Round
Schalmont 48, Coxsackie-Athens 25
Tamarac 57, Glens Falls 38
Schuylerville 47, Mechanicville 42
People are also reading…
Catskill 60, Ravena 42
Albany Academy 74, Cohoes 26
Fonda 53, Greenville 45
Ichabod Crane 69, Hudson 28
Broadalbin-Perth 56, Watervliet 35
GIRLS HOCKEY
State Regional Tournament
Championship Game
Clinton 2, Adirondack United 1