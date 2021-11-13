 Skip to main content
agate top story

Saturday's Playoff Scoreboard (complete)

FOOTBALL

Section II Tournament

Class A Final

Burnt Hills 21, Queensbury 0

Class B Final

Gloversville vs. Ravena, ppd. to Sunday at CBA, 4 p.m.

Class D Final

Greenwich 31, Stillwater 7

FIELD HOCKEY

State Tournament

Class A Semifinal

Shenendehowa 1, Mamaroneck 0

Class B Semifinal

Burnt Hills 1, Rondout Valley 0, shootout

Class C Semifinal

Hoosick Falls 2, North Salem 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

State Regional Tournament

Class B Final

Broadalbin-Perth 3, Peru 0

Class C Final

Fonda 3, Canton 1

Class D Final

Galway 3, Chateauguay 0

GIRLS SOCCER

State Tournament

Class AA Semifinal

Shenendehowa 2, Arlington 0

BOYS SOCCER

State Tournament

Class C Semifinal

Maple Hill 5, Maple Grove 2

PREP ROUNDUP: Friday's high school sports stories

A roundup of Friday's high school sports stories, plus today's schedule.

