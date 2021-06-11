 Skip to main content
Saturday's Playoff Schedule
SOFTBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Final

Bethlehem at Shenendehowa, 4 p.m.

Class A Final

Amsterdam at South Glens Falls, 4 p.m.

Class B Semifinals

Schalmont at Ichabod Crane, 11 a.m.

Tamarac vs. Greenville/Schuylerville winner, 4 p.m.

Class C Semifinals

Warrensburg at Chatham, 1 p.m.

Lake George at Whitehall, 4 p.m.

Section VII Tournament

Class D Semifinals

Friday's winners at better seeds

BASEBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Semifinals

Colonie vs. CBA/Guilderland winner, 1 p.m.

Saratoga at Shaker, 1 p.m.

Class A Semifinals

Troy at South Glens Falls, 1 p.m.

Burnt Hills at La Salle, 1 p.m.

Class B Semifinals

Ichabod Crane at Hudson, 1 p.m.

Schalmont vs. Greenville/Broadalbin-Perth winner, 1 p.m.

Class C Semifinals

Lake George at Chatham, 1 p.m.

Galway at Canajoharie, 1 p.m.

Class D Semifinals

Hartford-Fort Edward at Germantown, 1 p.m.

Argyle at Fort Ann, 1 p.m.

