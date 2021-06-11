Saturday's Playoff Schedule

SOFTBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Final
Bethlehem at Shenendehowa, 4 p.m.
Class A Final
Amsterdam at South Glens Falls, 4 p.m.
Class B Semifinals
Schalmont at Ichabod Crane, 11 a.m.
Tamarac vs. Greenville/Schuylerville winner, 4 p.m.
Class C Semifinals
Warrensburg at Chatham, 1 p.m.
Lake George at Whitehall, 4 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class D Semifinals
Friday's winners at better seeds
BASEBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Semifinals
Colonie vs. CBA/Guilderland winner, 1 p.m.
Saratoga at Shaker, 1 p.m.
Class A Semifinals
Troy at South Glens Falls, 1 p.m.
Burnt Hills at La Salle, 1 p.m.
Class B Semifinals
Ichabod Crane at Hudson, 1 p.m.
Schalmont vs. Greenville/Broadalbin-Perth winner, 1 p.m.
Class C Semifinals
Lake George at Chatham, 1 p.m.
Galway at Canajoharie, 1 p.m.
Class D Semifinals
Hartford-Fort Edward at Germantown, 1 p.m.
Argyle at Fort Ann, 1 p.m.