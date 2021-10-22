 Skip to main content
Saturday's playoff and football schedule

A schedule of Saturday's high school football and sectional playoff events.

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class AA Quarterfinal

CBA at Shaker, 6:30 p.m.

Class A Quarterfinals

South High at Queensbury, 1 p.m.

Scotia at Averill Park, 3 p.m.

Gloversville at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Class B Quarterfinal

Coxsackie-Athens at Mechanicville, 5 p.m.

Class C Quarterfinals

Stillwater at Maple Hill, 3 p.m.

Middleburgh at Lake George, 3 p.m.

Chatham at Waterford, 7 p.m.

Canajoharie at Mayfield, 7 p.m.

Class D Quarterfinals

Germantown at Northville, 2 p.m.

Hartford vs. Loudonville Christian at Bought Complex, 3 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class AA Quarterfinals

Bethlehem at Colonie, 11 a.m.

Ballston Spa at Shenendehowa, 4 p.m.

Saratoga at Shaker, 4 p.m.

Niskayuna at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Class B Quarterfinals

Tamarac at Schalmont, 1 p.m.

Holy Names at Greenville, 1 p.m.

Voorheesville at Mechanicville, 2:30 p.m.

Ichabod Crane at Broadalbin-Perth, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Class D

Lake George at Warrensburg, 1 p.m.

Chatham at Cambridge-Salem, 1 p.m.

Non-league

Schuylerville at Susquehanna Valley, 2:30 p.m.

