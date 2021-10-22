Saturday's playoff and football schedule

A schedule of Saturday's high school football and sectional playoff events.
BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class AA Quarterfinal
CBA at Shaker, 6:30 p.m.
Class A Quarterfinals
South High at Queensbury, 1 p.m.
Scotia at Averill Park, 3 p.m.
Gloversville at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Class B Quarterfinal
Coxsackie-Athens at Mechanicville, 5 p.m.
Class C Quarterfinals
Stillwater at Maple Hill, 3 p.m.
Middleburgh at Lake George, 3 p.m.
Chatham at Waterford, 7 p.m.
Canajoharie at Mayfield, 7 p.m.
Class D Quarterfinals
Germantown at Northville, 2 p.m.
Hartford vs. Loudonville Christian at Bought Complex, 3 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class AA Quarterfinals
Bethlehem at Colonie, 11 a.m.
Ballston Spa at Shenendehowa, 4 p.m.
Saratoga at Shaker, 4 p.m.
Niskayuna at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Class B Quarterfinals
Tamarac at Schalmont, 1 p.m.
Holy Names at Greenville, 1 p.m.
Voorheesville at Mechanicville, 2:30 p.m.
Ichabod Crane at Broadalbin-Perth, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Class D
Lake George at Warrensburg, 1 p.m.
Chatham at Cambridge-Salem, 1 p.m.
Non-league
Schuylerville at Susquehanna Valley, 2:30 p.m.