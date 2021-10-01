Saturday's high school football schedule

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Glens Falls at Hudson Falls, 1:30 p.m.
Burnt Hills at Queensbury, 1:30 p.m.
Jesse Kuzmich accounted for four touchdowns Saturday as Greenwich rolled to a 49-0 Class D North football victory over Cambridge-Salem.
Brayden Dock of Queensbury has earned another trip to Augusta National Golf Club.
Glens Falls' Griffin Woodell is a quiet player who makes a lot of noise busting tackles for the Indians' football team.
Glens Falls dropped a 39-13 non-league football loss to Hoosick Falls-Tamarac on Friday night.
Bolton-Warrensburg beat Lake George 3-0 on Tuesday to remain the only undefeated team in Adirondack League girls soccer.
Aidan Bleibtrey rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns, and Trey Bailey added 118 yards and another score as Queensbury beat South High 51-28 Friday night.
Lake George remained unbeaten in the Adirondack League on Wednesday, holding on for a narrow 2-1 boys soccer victory over Fort Ann.
Lake George is unbeaten in volleyball so far this fall despite having a bunch of new players in the lineup.
Bob Henke's weekly outdoors column dives into the nuisance issue of sticktights.
The Hudson Falls football team opted to forfeit its game against Ravena rather than make a return trip to resume Friday's suspended game.
