FOOTBALL
Class D State Quarterfinal
Moriah 28, Warrensburg 22
VOLLEYBALL
State Regional Tournament
Class AA Final
Baldwinsville def. Niskayuna, 25-20, 25-19, 25-17
Class A Final
Burnt Hills def. Jamesville-DeWitt, 25-16, 25-9, 25-12
Class B Final
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Broadalbin-Perth def. Peru, 25-13, 25-18, 25-21
FIELD HOCKEY
Class C State Semifinal
Johnstown 3, Carle Place 2 (OT)
BOYS SOCCER
Class AA State Semifinal
Fairport 1, Shenendehowa 0 (2OT)
Class C State Semifinal
Rhinebeck 1, Voorheesville 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.