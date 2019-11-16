{{featured_button_text}}

FOOTBALL

Class D State Quarterfinal

Moriah 28, Warrensburg 22

VOLLEYBALL

State Regional Tournament

Class AA Final

Baldwinsville def. Niskayuna, 25-20, 25-19, 25-17

Class A Final

Burnt Hills def. Jamesville-DeWitt, 25-16, 25-9, 25-12

Class B Final

Broadalbin-Perth def. Peru, 25-13, 25-18, 25-21

FIELD HOCKEY

Class C State Semifinal

Johnstown 3, Carle Place 2 (OT)

BOYS SOCCER

Class AA State Semifinal

Fairport 1, Shenendehowa 0 (2OT)

Class C State Semifinal

Rhinebeck 1, Voorheesville 0

