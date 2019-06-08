{{featured_button_text}}

BASEBALL

State Regional Tournament

Class B Final

Schuylerville 4, Ogdensburg Free Academy 0

Class D Finals

Whitehall 21, Livingston Manor 0 (5 innings)

Lisbon 5, Schroon Lake-Bolton 4

GIRLS LACROSSE

State Tournament

Class A Final

Northport 10, Baker 8

Class D Final

Mattituck 11, Bronxville 7

