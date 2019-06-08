BASEBALL
State Regional Tournament
Class B Final
Schuylerville 4, Ogdensburg Free Academy 0
Class D Finals
Whitehall 21, Livingston Manor 0 (5 innings)
Lisbon 5, Schroon Lake-Bolton 4
GIRLS LACROSSE
State Tournament
Class A Final
Northport 10, Baker 8
Class D Final
Mattituck 11, Bronxville 7
