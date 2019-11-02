FOOTBALL
Section II Tournament
Class A Semifinal
Queensbury 22, Burnt Hills 11
Class B Semifinal
Holy Trinity 37, Glens Falls 35
Class C Semifinal
Cambridge-Salem 41, Tamarac 21
Class D Semifinals
Warrensburg 60, Helderberg Valley 7
BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class A Final
Burnt Hills 1, Queensbury 0
Class B Final
Schuylerville 2, Ichabod Crane 1
Class C Final
Voorheesville 3, Lake George 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class AA Final
Bethlehem 2, Niskayuna 0
Class D Semifinals
Northville 3, Fort Ann 0
VOLLEYBALL
Section II Tournament
Class B Quarterfinal
Broadalbin-Perth def. Johnstown, 3-0
