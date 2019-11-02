{{featured_button_text}}

FOOTBALL

Section II Tournament

Class A Semifinal

Queensbury 22, Burnt Hills 11

Class B Semifinal

Holy Trinity 37, Glens Falls 35

Class C Semifinal

Cambridge-Salem 41, Tamarac 21

Class D Semifinals

Warrensburg 60, Helderberg Valley 7

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class A Final

Burnt Hills 1, Queensbury 0

Class B Final

Schuylerville 2, Ichabod Crane 1

Class C Final

Voorheesville 3, Lake George 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class AA Final

Bethlehem 2, Niskayuna 0

Class D Semifinals

Northville 3, Fort Ann 0

VOLLEYBALL

Section II Tournament

Class B Quarterfinal

Broadalbin-Perth def. Johnstown, 3-0

