BASEBALL

Section VII Tournament

Class D Final

Bolton-Schroon Lake 4, Chazy 1

GIRLS LACROSSE

Class B Regional Final

Suffern 11, Queensbury 8

Class C Regional Final

John Jay 15, Burnt Hills 7

