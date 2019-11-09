FOOTBALL
Section II Tournament
Class A Final
Queensbury 17, Troy 13
Class B Final
Schuylerville 28, Holy Trinity 22
Class D Final
Warrensburg 28, Chatham 18
BOYS SOCCER
State Regional Tournament
Class AA Final
Shenendehowa 3, Baldwinsville 1
Class A Final
Jamesville-DeWitt 1, Burnt Hills 0
Class B Final
Schuylerville 1, Ogdensburg 0
Class C Final
Voorheesville 1, Madrid-Waddington 0
Class D Final
Mount Academy 4, Fort Ann 0
VOLLEYBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Final
Niskayuna 3, Shenendehowa 1
Class A Final
Burnt Hills 3, Queensbury 0
Class B Final
Broadalbin-Perth 3, Holy Names 0
GIRLS SOCCER
State Regional Tournament
Class AA Final
Fayetteville-Manlius 4, Bethlehem 3 (3OT)
Class A Final
Jamesville-DeWitt 0, Mohonasen 0 (J-D advances on PKs)
Class B Final
Central Valley 6, Schalmont 3
Class C Final
Stillwater 4, AuSable Valley 0
Class D Final
Northville 3, Mount Academy 1
