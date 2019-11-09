{{featured_button_text}}

FOOTBALL

Section II Tournament

Class A Final

Queensbury 17, Troy 13

Class B Final

Schuylerville 28, Holy Trinity 22

Class D Final

Warrensburg 28, Chatham 18

BOYS SOCCER

State Regional Tournament

Class AA Final

Shenendehowa 3, Baldwinsville 1

Class A Final

Jamesville-DeWitt 1, Burnt Hills 0

Class B Final

Schuylerville 1, Ogdensburg 0

Class C Final

Voorheesville 1, Madrid-Waddington 0

Class D Final

Mount Academy 4, Fort Ann 0

VOLLEYBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Final

Niskayuna 3, Shenendehowa 1

Class A Final

Burnt Hills 3, Queensbury 0

Class B Final

Broadalbin-Perth 3, Holy Names 0

GIRLS SOCCER

State Regional Tournament

Class AA Final

Fayetteville-Manlius 4, Bethlehem 3 (3OT)

Class A Final

Jamesville-DeWitt 0, Mohonasen 0 (J-D advances on PKs)

Class B Final

Central Valley 6, Schalmont 3

Class C Final

Stillwater 4, AuSable Valley 0

Class D Final

Northville 3, Mount Academy 1

