BASEBALL
State Regional Tournament
Class D Finals
Bolton-Schroon Lake vs. Lisbon at St. Lawrence, 11 a.m.
Whitehall vs. Livingston Manor at Cantine Field, Saugerties, 1 p.m.
Class A Final
Whitesboro vs. Ballston Spa at Shuttleworth Park, 12:30 p.m.
Class B Final
Ogdensburg vs. Schuylerville at Plumeri Athletic Complex, 1 p.m.
Class C Final
Ticonderoga vs. Fort Plain at Plumeri Athletic Complex, 4 p.m.
Class AA Final
Shenendehowa vs. Fayetteville-Manlius at Onondaga CC, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
State Regional Tournament
Class C Final
Chatham vs. St. Lawrence at SUNY Potsdam, 1 p.m.
Class B Final
Ichabod Crane vs. Plattsburgh at SUNY Plattsburgh, 2 p.m.
Class A Final
Jamesville-DeWitt vs. Ballston Spa at Moreau Rec, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
State Championships at Middletown, 10 a.m.
