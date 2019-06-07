{{featured_button_text}}

BASEBALL

State Regional Tournament

Class D Finals

Bolton-Schroon Lake vs. Lisbon at St. Lawrence, 11 a.m.

Whitehall vs. Livingston Manor at Cantine Field, Saugerties, 1 p.m.

Class A Final

Whitesboro vs. Ballston Spa at Shuttleworth Park, 12:30 p.m.

Class B Final

Ogdensburg vs. Schuylerville at Plumeri Athletic Complex, 1 p.m.

Class C Final

Ticonderoga vs. Fort Plain at Plumeri Athletic Complex, 4 p.m.

Class AA Final

Shenendehowa vs. Fayetteville-Manlius at Onondaga CC, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

State Regional Tournament

Class C Final

Chatham vs. St. Lawrence at SUNY Potsdam, 1 p.m.

Class B Final

Ichabod Crane vs. Plattsburgh at SUNY Plattsburgh, 2 p.m.

Class A Final

Jamesville-DeWitt vs. Ballston Spa at Moreau Rec, 4 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

State Championships at Middletown, 10 a.m.

