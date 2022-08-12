Wudda U Think Now among winners at Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Wudda U Think Now won the John Morrissey Handicap, one of several races run for New York state-bred horses at Saratoga Race Course on Friday.

Wudda U Think Now has won three of four starts this year. The win gave trainer Rudy Rodriguez his first victory in 44 starts at Saratoga.

"He doesn't have to be on the lead," winning jockey Trevor McCarthy told NYRA. "Just the times he has been on the lead he's had super slow, comfortable fractions. Today, we got a great setup and Rudy had him 100 percent today.”

Finishing a hard-charging second was local horse Reggae Music Man. The horse, owned by Ginellen Racing in Hebron and the longest shot on the morning line, paid $12 to place.

Bankit won the Evan Shipman Handicap, edging out defending champion Sea Foam at the finish line. Bankit had not run in more than four months.

“He gutted it out today," trainer Steve Asmussen said. "The race didn’t fill for him last time and he ended up having a trapped epiglottis and had that cured. (He had) a couple breezes back and he’s all class. I can’t say how proud we are of him. Sea Foam has always run extremely well here at Saratoga and it was nice to come out on the right end of that.”

Bank On Anna posted the first stakes win of her career in the Union Avenue Handicap.

“She broke good and I was right there — I didn’t ask her for nothing,” jockey Jose Lezcano said. “When I asked her, she went on and won the race.”

Saturday's card at the track is highlighted by the Grade I, $500,000 Fourstardave Handicap. The one-mile turf race, named after the beloved horse than won year after year at Saratoga, is a win-and-you're-in qualifier for the Breeders' Cup Mile.

Regal Glory, the favorite in the morning line at 6-5, is the only mare in the five-horse Fourstardave field. Regal Glory is 3 for 3 this year and has lifetime earnings of $2,111,009.

The Grade II Saratoga Special Stakes will also be run on Saturday. Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2 will broadcast all races from the track.