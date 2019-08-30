SARATOGA SPRINGS — Trainer Todd Pletcher has three horses entered in Saturday's Grade I Woodward Stakes at Saratoga Race Course.
Vino Rosso, winner of the Gold Cup at Santa Anita earlier this year, goes off at 7-2 for Pletcher out of the third post. Vino Rosso finished third in the Whitney earlier in the Saratoga meet. Pletcher also has Bal Harbour (15-1) and Wooderson (12-1) in the race.
Pletcher has won the Woodward three times before with Lawyer Ron (2007), Quality Road (2010) and Liam's Map (2015).
Other Woodward contenders include James Jerkens' Preservationist (7-2), Bill Mott's Yoshida (5-2), and Albert Stall's Tom’s D’Etat (4-1).
Other featured races on Saturday's card include the Grade II Prioress Stakes (third race), the Grade III Saranac Stakes (sixth race) and the Grade II Glens Falls Stakes (10th race).
On Friday, Shekky Shebaz led all the way to win the $100,000 Lucky Coin. Jose Ortiz guided Shekky Shebaz, which paid $7.50 to win in the 5 1/2-furlong turf race.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.