SARATOGA SPRINGS — Trainer Todd Pletcher has three horses entered in Saturday's Grade I Woodward Stakes at Saratoga Race Course.

Vino Rosso, winner of the Gold Cup at Santa Anita earlier this year, goes off at 7-2 for Pletcher out of the third post. Vino Rosso finished third in the Whitney earlier in the Saratoga meet. Pletcher also has Bal Harbour (15-1) and Wooderson (12-1) in the race.

Pletcher has won the Woodward three times before with Lawyer Ron (2007), Quality Road (2010) and Liam's Map (2015). 

Other Woodward contenders include James Jerkens' Preservationist (7-2), Bill Mott's Yoshida (5-2), and Albert Stall's Tom’s D’Etat (4-1).

Other featured races on Saturday's card include the Grade II Prioress Stakes (third race), the Grade III Saranac Stakes (sixth race) and the Grade II Glens Falls Stakes (10th race).

On Friday, Shekky Shebaz led all the way to win the $100,000 Lucky Coin. Jose Ortiz guided Shekky Shebaz, which paid $7.50 to win in the 5 1/2-furlong turf race.

