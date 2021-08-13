Wondrwherecraigis captures Tale of the Cat

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Wondrwherecraigis took the lead at the quarter pole and held strong to the end for a 2 3/4-length victory Friday in the $120,000 Tale of the Cat at Saratoga Race Course.

Urged on by Luis Saez in the 6-furlong sprint, the 4-year-old Wondrwherecraigis gave trainer Brittany Russell her first stakes win at Saratoga.

Wondrwherecraigis, who finished with a time of 1:09.53, paid $8 for the $2 win ticket as he improved his record to 8-5-0-1. A year ago, he finished fourth in the Grade II Amsterdam in his last stakes race.

"He's tough. He ran hard," Russell told NYRA. "He kept his head down and kept fighting to the wire. That's the 'Craig' we know and love. This horse is special, and we've had him in the barn for a long time."

My Boy Tate finished second by 2 1/4 lengths over Foolish Ghost in the six-horse field.

Saturday's 11-race card at the Spa features the Grade II, $200,000 Saratoga Special, and the Grade I, $500,000 Fourstardave in the ninth and 10th races, respectively.

