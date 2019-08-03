SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Test always seems to deliver a memorable stretch run. And while this wasn’t as classic as You and Carson Hollow in the 2002 edition, it got the heart beating faster.
In the end, Covfefe gutted out a half-length win over Kentucky Oaks winner Serengeti Empress after the pair dueled the final three-sixteenths of a mile in the 7-furlong race. It was just Covfefe’s sixth race and her first Grade I victory.
Jockey Joel Rosario let Covfefe stay off the pace set by Serengeti Empress, cutting back in distance a second time since winning the Kentucky Oaks.
“We had to get by the Kentucky Oaks winner,” winning trainer Brad Cox said. “That’s a Grade I winner on the inside. Now we have a Grade I winner. Proud of her. She’s a fantastic filly, very fast.”
Cox said as soon as his filly put a head in front, he felt confident.
“She’s as good as she can get right now as a 3-year-old. If she was ever going to get seven-eighths, it was going to be today,” Cox said.
Serengeti Empress trainer Tom Amoss was proud of his filly.
“I look at the last sixteenth of a mile and how my filly kept fighting,” Amoss said. “To the racing fan, that was a wonderful race to watch between two really, really good 3-year-old fillies.”
In the Grade III, $200,000 Troy, Leinster was the only one in the five-horse field without stakes experience, but the 4-year-old colt made up for it in a big way.
With Tyler Gaffalione aboard, Leinster sat off a blistering pace set by Rocket Heat and charged at the end of the 5 1/2-furlong turf sprint to win by three-quarters of a length in a track-record time of 1:00.23 on a firm inner turf course. The previous record was 1:00.46, by Lady Shipman on Aug. 30, 2015.
Leinster went off at 5-1, the second-longest shot on the tote board.
“I think that’s my first track record. It’s pretty special to have it happen here,” Gaffalione said.
Godolphin Stable got a bit of salve after having to scratch Thunder Snow from the Whitney when 5-year-old horse Lucullan held off a charging Sacred Life to win the $100,000 Lure.
Under Luis Saez, Lucullan finished the 1 1/16 miles on a firm inner turf course in 1:39.63, just .56 off Zagora’s 2012 track record.
“(Saez) had a ton of horse turning for home and he didn’t want to get there too soon. Then when he got there, the other horse came up, Chad’s, and he dug in again. It was a very game effort.”
Got Stormy cruised to a 4-length win in the $100,000 De La Rose, finishing in 1:33.15 on the inner turf, just .02 off the record set Friday by Macagone.
Whitney’s legacy
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was on hand Saturday to proclaim it Marylou Whitney Day throughout the state. Cuomo, making his first appearance at Saratoga Race Course, also announced that the Marylou Whitney Backstretch Pavilion, a permanent structure, will be built on the Oklahoma Training Track side.
Jockey tribute
A dozen jockeys will be on hand Sunday for Jockey Legends Day. Scheduled to attend are Angel Cordero Jr., Robbie Davis, Ramon Dominguez, David Erb, Earlie Fires, Sandy Hawley, Richard Migliore, Laffit Pincay Jr., Nick Santagata, Jose Santos, Gary Stevens and Jorge Velasquez.
They will participate in an autograph session from noon to 1 p.m. at the Jockey Silks Room Porch, then be honored with a video tribute and ceremony in the winner’s circle following races four, five and six.
