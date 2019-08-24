SARATOGA SPRINGS —
Claude “Shug” McGaughey is a lot humbler than the character Col. John “Hannibal” Smith on the 1980s television series “The A-Team.” But if McGaughey had whipped out a cigar and said Smith’s signature line, “I love it when a plan comes together,” it would have been fitting.
When it comes to A-teams, you couldn’t get one any better than the connections of Code of Honor, a 3-length winner of the 150th Travers Stakes on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course. Owner William S. Farish, trainer McGaughey and jockey John Velazquez are all in the Hall of Fame.
And they’re not young. Farish, inducted into the Hall this year as a Pillar of the Turf, is 80 years old. McGaughey, inducted in 2004, is 68, while Velazquez, inducted in 2012, is 47, and that’s grandfather status in a sport that chews up and spits out jockeys in their 30s.
But if there is one thing all that age and experience has taught each of them, it’s that if you’re not learning something every day, step aside. And the postrace press conference was a great example of how you’re never too old to learn.
One of the first things McGaughey said of his horse’s 2019 campaign is that the first race, the ungraded $100,000 Mucho Macho Man on Jan. 5 at Gulfstream Park, “might have been Shug’s mistake a little bit. Maybe he wasn’t really ready, I thought he was.”
He added that after that race, the horse taught him “a little something” about his running style and McGaughey started doing more with him in his training.
McGaughey decided that if Code of Honor didn’t win the Kentucky Derby — he finished third and was placed second via disqualification — he wasn’t going to run him in the Preakness or Belmont.
“This is where I wanted to be. I wanted a summer horse,” McGaughey. “I knew where the Dwyer was. I thought the Jim Dandy was four weeks (after that) and then four weeks (to the Travers), but it wasn’t, so I elected to give him that much time in between. He’s not a hard horse to train, so I wasn’t worried about that. And it all worked out.”
Farish added that, “We’ve been at this, planning for this, looking forward to this for a long time.”
McGaughey and Velazquez knew that the horse was a closer, but that comes with an asterisk.
“Johnny knows him now,” he said. “You’ve got to kind of let him be watching something to keep his focus. I don’t think he’s got a real long run. He needs to get it done in a hurry. He’s not one that can get in a real long, grueling run with another horse.”
And because he knew his horse so well, McGaughey said his confidence level when the horse reached the one-eighth pole was real high.
Contrast the planning of the winners with the brain trust that decided to put three-wide signs that said “FOX, RUNHAPPY, FOX” up on the Mellon Turf Course between the starting gate and the finish line — Runhappy being the omnipresent sponsor of the Travers and FOX being the race’s broadcaster.
According to jockeys Javier Castellano and Velazquez, the jockeys had no idea the signs would be there. They thought the signs might spook the horses and complained to the outriders, who called the stewards, and the proper decision was made to take them down, delaying the start of the race by two minutes.
You know the jockeys will ask which people gave the approval for that. And then, I pity the fool.
