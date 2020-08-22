Will at the Track: On the lead's a good spot for Halladay in Fourstardave

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Maturity has been a wonderful thing for Halladay.

Now a 4-year-old who knows better how to use his speed, he took an early lead and never relinquished it to win the Grade I, $400,000 Fourstardave on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course.

The win earned him an automatic entry into the Breeders’ Cup Mile on Nov. 7 at Keeneland.

Despite a brief-but-powerful rainstorm in the morning, the inner turf was listed as good. However wet it may have been, jockey Luis Saez rode Halladay across the line in 1 minute, 33.32 seconds for the mile.

“Our strategy was we felt like we were the speed of the race and let him do his thing,” winning trainer Todd Pletcher said. “Actually, he didn’t break cleanly. It took a few strides for him to get his legs underneath him.”

Once he did, though, was when Saez and Pletcher felt more confident.

“I think the real key is that we’ve been able to get him to settle,” Pletcher said. “Even though we wanted to go to the lead today, when he got to the lead, he relaxed and he pricked his ears and he turned off the bridle. Before, he would go to the front but continue to engage and wouldn’t really settle. We’ve been working on that.”