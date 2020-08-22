Will at the Track: On the lead's a good spot for Halladay in Fourstardave

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Maturity has been a wonderful thing for Halladay.
Now a 4-year-old who knows better how to use his speed, he took an early lead and never relinquished it to win the Grade I, $400,000 Fourstardave on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course.
The win earned him an automatic entry into the Breeders’ Cup Mile on Nov. 7 at Keeneland.
Despite a brief-but-powerful rainstorm in the morning, the inner turf was listed as good. However wet it may have been, jockey Luis Saez rode Halladay across the line in 1 minute, 33.32 seconds for the mile.
“Our strategy was we felt like we were the speed of the race and let him do his thing,” winning trainer Todd Pletcher said. “Actually, he didn’t break cleanly. It took a few strides for him to get his legs underneath him.”
Once he did, though, was when Saez and Pletcher felt more confident.
“I think the real key is that we’ve been able to get him to settle,” Pletcher said. “Even though we wanted to go to the lead today, when he got to the lead, he relaxed and he pricked his ears and he turned off the bridle. Before, he would go to the front but continue to engage and wouldn’t really settle. We’ve been working on that.”
Halladay was coming off a fourth in the Bernard Baruch here on July 26. It was only his third time in a graded stakes race, and he only has a couple of listed stakes wins to his credit. But Pletcher said he learned something from the Baruch and felt the horse was at his prime Saturday.
Halladay’s victory spoiled the mare Got Stormy’s chance to repeat in the Fourstardave. She set a track record of 1:32.00 in victory last year. This year she stayed in a stalking third position for much of the race. She came to Halladay as they entered the top of the stretch, but Halladay had enough to hold her off by a length and a quarter.
“The final time suggests it’s maybe not super soft, but Luis commented to me he thought it was a little soft,” Pletcher said. “When he came off the turn, when he went to accelerate, he kind of slipped away from him a little bit and he went back to his left lead. Luis said if it had been firm, it would have really been scary.”
“When he felt the other horse, he gave it everything and took off and won the race,” Saez said.
It’s an ambitious thing to take on male horses, but Get Stormy trainer Mark Casse, who was elected into the American thoroughbred racing hall of fame earlier this year but is still winless at this meet, isn’t afraid of that. She’s still looking for her first win in five races this year, but jockey Tyler Gaffalione felt positive after the race.
“It’s great to see her get back into form. It’s a step in the right direction and hopefully we can finish the year strong with her,” Gaffalione said.
It also was the 23rd consecutive year Pletcher has won a Grade I race.
It was a race to forget for trainer Chad Brown, who had four entrants that finished fifth through eighth.
Sunday's Diana
Ever since Saturdays became multi-stake event days, Sunday stakes haven’t been much to shout about, but that changes this weekend, as the Grade I, $500,000 Diana is held for older fillies and mares at 1 1/8 miles on the turf.
One thing the race doesn’t lack is horses on win streaks. Rushing Fall, the 3-2 morning-line favorite, is 2 for 2 this year, Mean Mary is 3 for 3 and 7-year-old mare Starship Jubilee is 4 for 4.
Brown is on a win streak himself, having won the Diana the last four years.
It wouldn’t be surprising to see Mean Mary and Rushing Fall battling it out for the lead in the 1 1/8-mile race. Mean Mary has been off since capturing the Grade II New York Stakes on June 27 at Belmont Park. Rushinf Fall last won the Grade I Jenny Wiley on July 11 at Keeneland.
Starship Jubilee is coming off a victory in the Grade II Ballston Spa here on July 25.
Also entered is $3.6 million-earner Sistercharlie, who won this race the past two years and finished third in this year’s Ballston Spa.
