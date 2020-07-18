Will at the Track: Harrington enjoying horse ownership

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Hartford’s Keith Harrington has some definite plans for Sunday.
With the temperature expected to reach the mid- to upper-90s, one of them is to spend some time in his pool. The other one is to watch his television at 1:10 p.m.
That’s because Power Up Paynter, a 3-year-old gelding, is in the first race at Saratoga, a $67,000 allowance for New York-breds, at 5 ½ furlongs on the turf. Harrington is a “micro share” owner through MyRacehorse ownership group.
A horse racing fan ever since his first trip to Saratoga in 1986, when he was fresh out of Adirondack Community College, Harrington said he always vowed to buy a racehorse if he could ever afford it. His name, however, was not Phipps or Mellon.
As horse racing collectively figured out that it needed more owners in the game, and partnerships became the norm, Harrington looked into some of them, but found out that while he could afford the initial investment, it was the expenses that popped up afterward that made it impossible for him. Veterinary bills aren’t cheap.
So Harrington got involved with the ownership group MyRacehorse, which allows people to buy as many or as few shares of a horse as they wish for a reasonable amount, with no added costs. The reasonable cost translates to many micro share holders. For example, Harrington owns a few shares of Power Up Paynter, which he bought for $180 per share, but because of the number of shares offered, it doesn’t even amount to one percent.
MyRacehorse also is a part owner of Authentic, who won Saturday’s Grade I Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park. There are still shares of Authentic available, but $206 only gets you .001 percent ownership.
The price of a share includes a prepaid amount for the care and training of the horse. How MyRacehorse avoids the added charges is that it makes a training and maintenance contingency account.
“As he races, a certain portion goes to the micro share holder,” Harrington said. “Some races we’ll get nearly all of the money due after the trainer and jockey have been paid if the account is in good shape. Other times we don’t get that much because the contingency needs to be built back up.”
Harrington also likes that there are no surprises entering a race. He already has received information saying that if Power Up Paynter finishes in first or second Sunday, he’ll get some money back, but if he finishes third or lower, all the money will be used to replenish the horse’s contingency account. The horse may also scratch in favor of running in the Quick Call Stakes on Friday.
Harrington, who also owns shares in yet-unraced 2-year-old filly American Heiress, thinks his account has about $30 in it. He doesn’t care. He’s not in it to become rich.
“I’ve gone to Belmont Park, I’ve been in the paddock there, I’ve been in an owner’s box there,” Harrington said. “I’ve met (jockey) Jose Lezcano and (trainer) Linda Rice. To me it’s a thrill, it’s not about making money.”
Harrington even has gotten friends from Granville involved in the ownership group. They owned a few shares of Mo Mischief, who ran second in his 2-year-old debut in Saturday’s first race.
“I wanted to get in on Mo Mischief, but he was literally sold out in a couple of days,” Harrington said.
He would love to see Power Up Paynter race at Saratoga this year, but the state’s recent ruling allowing up to eight owners per horse to watch them race at Saratoga is only for owners with New York State Gaming Commission licenses, which micro share holders don’t have.
“But I know MyRacehorse is working on that, so maybe before the summer is over we’ll be able to,” Harrington said.
Bright as her name
Paris Lights has breeding that indicated the 1 1/8 miles of the Coaching Club American Oaks would be no problem for her, and she lived up to that.
The lightly raced 3-year-old filly engaged Crystal Ball for a lengthy stretch duel before poking her head in front to win the Grade I race in just her fourth start.
Tyler Gaffalione rode the winner in 1 minute, 50.81 seconds on the fast track that hasn’t been producing eye-popping times so far because it was redone over the spring and is on the deep side.
“She just keeps getting better and better with each performance,” Gaffalione said of the daughter of Curlin and whose sire on the dam’s side is Bernardini. “She loves the extra distance and she’s a big, strong, powerful filly.”
Winning trainer Bill Mott said the stretch duel win was important for the filly.
“You’re not going to call her Ruffian just yet, but I’d say she’s a pretty accomplished filly for the lack of seasoning she’s had. What she gets (from the duel) is that she gains our confidence that she’s got some grit and got some quality.”
Perfect in 2020
Decorated Invader improved to 3 for 3 this year with a 1 ¼-length win in the Grade II, $150,000 National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame Stakes.
Under a confident ride from Joel Rosario, the 3-year-old colt overtook stubborn pace setter Get Smokin in the upper stretch. It was Decorated Invader’s second win in three Saratoga starts and his first win trying 1 1/8 miles on the turf.
“I thought he looked better in the last sixteenth of a mile than he did before that,” winning trainer Christophe Clement said. “He actually won going away at the end. It’s a different scenario every time we run him, but the final outcome is the same. So that’s what good horses do, the win. They win more often than the other.”
Clement said that the $500,000 Saratoga Derby on Aug. 15 would be a logical next race.
Tiz breezes brilliantly
Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law breezed 5 furlongs in 59.63 seconds over the main course Saturday morning in preparation for the Grade I, $1 million Travers Stakes on Aug. 8.
Under exercise rider Heather Smullen, the son of Constitution had splits of 24.40, 35.60 and galloped out 6 furlongs in 1:12.84.
“He came out nice and strong,” Sackatoga Stable operations manager Jack Knowlton told NYRA. “Obviously the new racetrack was no impediment for him, so it’s just one more step. We’ve got three weeks from today. He’ll have two more works and then we’re ready to go. You can see how fit he is.”
