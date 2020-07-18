Will at the Track: Harrington enjoying horse ownership

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Hartford’s Keith Harrington has some definite plans for Sunday.

With the temperature expected to reach the mid- to upper-90s, one of them is to spend some time in his pool. The other one is to watch his television at 1:10 p.m.

That’s because Power Up Paynter, a 3-year-old gelding, is in the first race at Saratoga, a $67,000 allowance for New York-breds, at 5 ½ furlongs on the turf. Harrington is a “micro share” owner through MyRacehorse ownership group.

A horse racing fan ever since his first trip to Saratoga in 1986, when he was fresh out of Adirondack Community College, Harrington said he always vowed to buy a racehorse if he could ever afford it. His name, however, was not Phipps or Mellon.

As horse racing collectively figured out that it needed more owners in the game, and partnerships became the norm, Harrington looked into some of them, but found out that while he could afford the initial investment, it was the expenses that popped up afterward that made it impossible for him. Veterinary bills aren’t cheap.