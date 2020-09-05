Will at the Track: Global Campaign wins Woodward in front-running style

SARATOGA SPRINGS — There were some legitimate questions about whether Global Campaign could live up to his distance breeding in the 1 ¼-mile Woodward Stakes.
On Saturday, the 4-year-old delivered a legitimate answer. Breaking well and going to the lead, Global Campaign never let favorite Tacitus get any closer than his shoulder and went on to win the Grade I, $500,000 race by a length and three-quarters at Saratoga Race Course.
Co-owned by two heavyweight names, Sagamore Farm and WinStar Farm, Global Campaign crossed the line in 2 minutes, 1.40 seconds.
It also was a nice feather in the caps of trainer Stanley Hough and jockey Luis Saez. Hough came out of retirement to first manage and then take over the training for Sagamore Farm. It was the first time he has won the Woodward. Saez, ranked a solid fourth in the jockey standings and who has had four-win days each of the last two Fridays, continues to show the racing world that he has clearly entered the top echelon.
Saez rode Global Campaign in his first five races, but not since a third in last year’s Jim Dandy. Saez said it’s like night and day.
“Oh, wow, he’s grown a lot; he’s a different kind of horse. He feels more strong,” Saez said.
After running 1 1/16 miles or longer in four of his five races last year, Global Campaign had raced at 7 furlongs, a mile and 1 1/8 miles this year, the last one being a 1 ½-length win in the Grade III Monmouth Cup.
"I gained a lot of confidence in his last race when he took a couple challenges and drew off a bit,” Hough said by telephone. “I thought that was a good sign. His mile-and-an-eighth races were pretty good between the Peter Pan and the last race. One thing about this horse: If he's ever got to lead at some point or another, he's won the race. The only time he hasn't won, he never got the lead.”
“(Hough) told me he doesn’t see much speed and if he breaks good, just take it,” Saez said. “If not, we can plan a different kind of trip, but he broke perfect, so he was there.”
Tacitus, an impressive winner of the Suburban in his last race on July 4, applied as much pressure as he could, but that was only enough for second place.
"We were very happy with the trip we had," Tacitus jockey Jose Ortiz said. "It's how Bill (Mott) drew it up. Kudos to the winner, he ran a huge race."
Prioritize, making his first graded stakes appearance since Oct. 6, 2018, finished third.
Jim Dandy
A possible Preakness starter emerged from the Grade II, $150,000 Jim Dandy, as Mystic Guide won by three-quarters of a length over long shot Liveyourbeastlife.
Wearing blinkers for the first time in his five-race career, the Godolphin-owned son of Ghostzapper was last on the backstretch of the 1 1/8-mile dirt race, but jockey Jose Ortiz wasn’t so far back to be concerned. And he also was statuesque, knowing he had plenty of horse left.
Ortiz rode Mystic Guide to a third in the Peter Pan here on July 16. After that, he and trainer Michael Stidham agreed the horse would be served well to wear blinkers.
“Last time he was very spotty,” Ortiz said, noting the colt ran hard, slowed down and ran hard again. “I think the blinkers kept him more focused. They didn’t give him any more speed early, which I thought they would. It didn’t, but it kept him more focused.”
“Last time, he made his run too late and had no chance,” Stidham said. “Today when Jose called on him, he was there for him and I think the blinkers made that happen.”
Stidham said Godolphin has been patient with the horse. He said they originally had hopes for the Travers and Kentucky Derby, but the horse hadn’t shown them what they wanted to see, so they opted for a race where he could take a step forward and not be forced into a huge step.
Stidham, however, may be ready for that really big step for Mystic Guide’s next race.
“If our horse comes out of the race well, we like the way he trains in the next couple of weeks, the Preakness would certainly be on the table no matter what happens today.
The race lost a little luster when promising allowance winner Happy Saver scratched from it, with trainer Todd Pletcher opting to run him in the $100,000 Federico Tesio on Monday at Laurel Park.
Glens Falls
Civil Union broke her maiden first time out at Saratoga as a 3-year-old. She returned Saturday to win the Grade II, $200,000 Glens Falls on the inner turf.
With a well-timed ride by Joel Rosario — which has been the norm this meet — the 5-year-old mare earned her first graded stakes victory, finishing a length ahead of favorite My Sister Nat.
Shug McGaughey took over the training of the mare from Chad Brown this year, and earned his second Glens Falls win, his first coming in 2012.
“I think she can run all day,” McGaughey said. “When she won the River Memories (July 12 at Belmont), she really punched hard from the eighth pole to the wire, and she did the same thing today. It looks like when you ask her to go on and finish, she has it in her.”
Prioress
Frank’s Rockette won her third consecutive race, taking the Grade II, $200,000 Prioress in 1:08.89, the third-fastest of 15 editions of digital timing for the 6-furlong race.
