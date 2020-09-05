Will at the Track: Global Campaign wins Woodward in front-running style

Ortiz rode Mystic Guide to a third in the Peter Pan here on July 16. After that, he and trainer Michael Stidham agreed the horse would be served well to wear blinkers.

“Last time he was very spotty,” Ortiz said, noting the colt ran hard, slowed down and ran hard again. “I think the blinkers kept him more focused. They didn’t give him any more speed early, which I thought they would. It didn’t, but it kept him more focused.”

“Last time, he made his run too late and had no chance,” Stidham said. “Today when Jose called on him, he was there for him and I think the blinkers made that happen.”

Stidham said Godolphin has been patient with the horse. He said they originally had hopes for the Travers and Kentucky Derby, but the horse hadn’t shown them what they wanted to see, so they opted for a race where he could take a step forward and not be forced into a huge step.

Stidham, however, may be ready for that really big step for Mystic Guide’s next race.

“If our horse comes out of the race well, we like the way he trains in the next couple of weeks, the Preakness would certainly be on the table no matter what happens today.