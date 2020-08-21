Will at the Track: Everyone's dealing with 2-year-old races without Lasix

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Ah, horse racing. That glorious sport in which the equines’ speed makes up for the foot-dragging of their human connections.

As we approach the 28th day of racing in a 40-day Saratoga Race Course meet, the people lucky enough to be here have adjusted to the lack of noise from fans in this COVID-19 era. And the horse people have adjusted to something else, though it wasn’t related to the virus.

After many years of people inside and outside the industry saying that North American horses are far too dependent on Lasix — a diuretic used to control exercise-induced pulmonary hemorrhage — the other people in the industry who were fighting them finally saw clear to dip a toe into the water this year.

Most of the major racetracks agreed to hold 2-year-old races with the rule that no Lasix be administered within 48 hours of post time. Since horse racing doesn’t have a governing body, there was no commissioner to wave a hand and make it so for all tracks, but getting the major players to agree to it was most important.

Next year, those same tracks have agreed to apply the no-Lasix-within-48-hours rule to all of their graded stakes races through 2023.