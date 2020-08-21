Will at the Track: Everyone's dealing with 2-year-old races without Lasix

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Ah, horse racing. That glorious sport in which the equines’ speed makes up for the foot-dragging of their human connections.
As we approach the 28th day of racing in a 40-day Saratoga Race Course meet, the people lucky enough to be here have adjusted to the lack of noise from fans in this COVID-19 era. And the horse people have adjusted to something else, though it wasn’t related to the virus.
After many years of people inside and outside the industry saying that North American horses are far too dependent on Lasix — a diuretic used to control exercise-induced pulmonary hemorrhage — the other people in the industry who were fighting them finally saw clear to dip a toe into the water this year.
Most of the major racetracks agreed to hold 2-year-old races with the rule that no Lasix be administered within 48 hours of post time. Since horse racing doesn’t have a governing body, there was no commissioner to wave a hand and make it so for all tracks, but getting the major players to agree to it was most important.
Next year, those same tracks have agreed to apply the no-Lasix-within-48-hours rule to all of their graded stakes races through 2023.
When people first made this proposal, or similar ones, they were literally laughed at. Owners and trainers said they were babies, they’d bleed and fields for 2-year-old races would be decimated. Unfortunately, what followed were 2-year-old races in which entire fields of first-time runners had (L1) next to their names, meaning they were racing with Lasix for the first time. Saratoga wasn’t exempt from those.
But the winks and nods continued until important questions started to be asked: Had the 2-year-old bled while working out ever? No? Then why were they running on it in the race?
The answer of “well, they might” didn’t cut it any longer as many people started to question horses’ ever-shortening careers due to injuries, or sometimes, fatalities. And while no link has ever been found between Lasix use and weakening of the Thoroughbred breed, it has given many pause and doubt.
Being a diuretic, Lasix causes horses to urinate 20 to 30 pounds of fluid, helping them run faster. And Lasix is given four hours before a race. So a reduction in blood entering the lungs, allowing horses to breathe and run better, and not running with extra fluid led to faster times. And faster times are sexy.
But this year, there has started to be an “enough is enough” wave, so 2-year-olds at major tracks haven’t run on it. And you know what? The earth is still rotating and the fields aren’t smaller.
Since July 23 at Saratoga, there have been 29 2-year-old races and they’ve had an average of 7.7 starters. And a look at the standings indicates that the trainers who were wont to run 2-year-olds at the Spa in the past are this year as well. And they can still run fast, as shown by Golden Pal’s dominating performance in Friday’s Skidmore Stakes. Irad Ortiz rode the colt to a 3 ½-length win in the 5 ½-furlong turf race in a final time of 1 minute, 0.88 seconds, just .67 of a second off the track record.
It was no surprise that the winner is trained by Wesley Ward, who annually runs horses at the prestigious spring meet in Ascot, England, where Lasix is banned for all horses on race day. In fact, Golden Pal’s last race was in the Group II Norfolk Stakes at Ascot, where he missed breaking his maiden by a neck. Ward has said that this year’s rule is no big deal to him.
But other trainers are starting to come on board with it. Rudy Rodriguez won the fourth race Friday with Eagle Orb, a 2-year-old colt. He admits it’s a challenge to everyone, but one doesn’t make any money keeping athletes on the sidelines.
“We’re trying to do the best thing for the horses,” Rodriguez said. “Hopefully we’re doing the right thing. Everybody’s in the same boat. It’s way different from Europe, though. Saratoga, here there are a lot more trees, but when you go to the city, it’s different air, so that’s got something to do with (horses bleeding). And most of the European horses train to go longer than here in the U.S., too, but hopefully we’ll prevail.”
Saez has the touch
Kiaran McLaughlin, agent for jockey Luis Saez, may have to make more rounds to the barns in search of trainers bringing back horses off long layoffs. He’s got the hot rider for them.
In Friday’s seventh race, Saez rode Cathy Naz to victory. The 5-year-old mare was coming off a seven-month, nine-day layoff. In the next race, Saez rode 3-year-old gelding Noble Emotion to victory just five days shy of a 10-month layoff.
