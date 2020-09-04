Will at the Track: Chestertown finally realizes his potential

SARATOGA SPRINGS — This one goes out to the teachers.
There were a few moments during the $150,000 Albany Stakes on Friday at Saratoga Race Course when you could see Chestertown actually make the connection, put things together, learn. And the owners of the $2 million purchase — bred at Chester and Mary Broman’s Chestertown farm — all had the glint in their eyes of a teacher who finally sees a student understand.
The 3-year-old colt’s breeding is impeccable: sired by the great Tapit and the dam being the Bromans’ Artemis Agrotera, winner of three graded stakes, including two Grade I’s during her career. He was a joint purchase as a 2-year-old (West Point Thoroughbreds, Chester and Mary Broman, Woodford Racing, Siena Farm an Robert Masiello) and turned over to Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen.
Soon the story went from sizzle to fizzle. After breaking his maiden in his second race as a 2-year-old, Chestertown followed with two seconds, a third, a sixth and an eighth. Before Friday, he had earned only $83,490.
But in the Albany, Chestertown smartly moved on the leader around the turn, but obeyed jockey Jose Ortiz to not give his all just yet in the 1 1/8-mile race on a fast track. When he did take over the lead in the stretch, he was suddenly challenged by a fast-moving City Man. But Chestertown, wearing blinkers for the second consecutive race, sensed the invader and kicked into another gear to win by three-quarters of a length.
“When he wanted to go around the three-eighths pole, he wanted to go by himself, but I didn’t want to let him go,” Ortiz said. “I had the favorite inside of me and the guy in front, I knew I got him. … It took him a while to get going, but when he felt that horse outside of him coming, he rebroke and made another run.
“I think he’s learning still,” Ortiz added. “He’s got a lot of races under his belt, but he’s a typical Tapit. He will be better as a 4-year-old. He’s figured it out now with the blinkers on.”
Tom Bellhouse, the COO of West Point Thoroughbreds, thought the same things.
“He was training more forwardly coming into the race,” Bellhouse said. “Like in the paddock, he was on his toes. And he didn’t hang, he went on, which was nice to see. In the past, once in a while he’d hang on another horse. And he resents the whip sometimes, also. A couple of races he shied away, so it was really a masterful job by Jose to keep him going and not let him settle, especially when the Clement horse came up on us and looked like a huge threat.
“This horse, there’s a lot of expectations of him because of what he cost. (Assistant trainer) Scott Blasi said in the paddock, no horse was training better in the barn, and he was hoping he’d show up today and he did.”
Bad start
The first two winners Friday both had to be vanned off following their races, with the winner of the first, Samborella, later having to be euthanized because of her injury.
Samborella made a bad step just a few yards before the finish line, and jockey Luis Saez pulled her up and hopped off about 70 yards after the line. A brace was applied to her front left ankle and she was vanned away, but a couple of hours later one of the owners announced on Twitter that the 2-year-old filly was euthanized.
The winner of the second, Judge N Jury, returned to the area in front of the winner’s circle following his race. He had his front right ankle examined by track veterinarians before going onto the equine ambulance.
Woodward, Jim Dandy
Saturday will feature the Grade I, $500,000 Woodward Stakes for horses 3 and up, and the Grade II, $150,000 Jim Dandy for 3-year-olds.
In the six-horse Woodward, Tacitus is the even-money favorite, and his connections are hoping his last race is a sign that the horse is back to winning ways. Tacitus captured the Grade II Suburban by 8 ¾ lengths on July 4 at Belmont Park. It brought back memories of happier times in his 3-year-old season last year when he broke his maiden, won the Tampa Bay Derby and the Wood Memorial in three successive races.
Since then, however, it had been seven races without a trip to the winner’s circle before the Suburban.
Global Campaign, 5-2 on the morning line, is coming off a strong 1 ½-length win in the Grade III Monmouth Cup on July 18 and has won two of three this year.
In the Jim Dandy, clearly relegated to the second tier this year with the Kentucky Derby being moved to Saturday, Dr Post is a slight 7-5 morning-line favorite. That’s likely based on his second to Tiz the Law in the Belmont and third to Authentic in the Haskell. In that last race, the Todd Pletcher-trained horse was left with a lot to do late by jockey Joe Bravo, so perhaps Irad Ortiz will ride him differently.
Pletcher also trains the second choice on the morning line, Happy Saver. Unraced at 2, the son of Super Saver broke his maiden by 5 ½ lengths in June at Belmont before winning an allowance here by 4 lengths on July 26.
Success story
Purchased by the Bond Racing Stable for just $5,000 as a yearling, 4-year-old gelding Rinaldi earned a front-running victory in the $150,000 West Point Handicap.
It was the horse’s third win in four Saratoga starts and gave him career earnings of $316,990.
Ownership win
Preferred Pals Stable, a local ownership group, had a winner Friday with Saratoga Pal in the sixth, a $62,000 maiden race. It was Preferred Pals’ first victory out of 11 starts this year.
Follow Will Springstead on Twitter @WSpringsteadPSV.
