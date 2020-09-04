Will at the Track: Chestertown finally realizes his potential

“When he wanted to go around the three-eighths pole, he wanted to go by himself, but I didn’t want to let him go,” Ortiz said. “I had the favorite inside of me and the guy in front, I knew I got him. … It took him a while to get going, but when he felt that horse outside of him coming, he rebroke and made another run.

“I think he’s learning still,” Ortiz added. “He’s got a lot of races under his belt, but he’s a typical Tapit. He will be better as a 4-year-old. He’s figured it out now with the blinkers on.”

Tom Bellhouse, the COO of West Point Thoroughbreds, thought the same things.

“He was training more forwardly coming into the race,” Bellhouse said. “Like in the paddock, he was on his toes. And he didn’t hang, he went on, which was nice to see. In the past, once in a while he’d hang on another horse. And he resents the whip sometimes, also. A couple of races he shied away, so it was really a masterful job by Jose to keep him going and not let him settle, especially when the Clement horse came up on us and looked like a huge threat.

“This horse, there’s a lot of expectations of him because of what he cost. (Assistant trainer) Scott Blasi said in the paddock, no horse was training better in the barn, and he was hoping he’d show up today and he did.”