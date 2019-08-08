SARATOGA SPRINGS — It’s been a good week for Chester and Mary Broman, who own Chester Farm, a thoroughbred breeding farm in Chestertown.
On Monday and Tuesday, with Sequel acting as consignor, five Bromans-bred horses were sold at the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Selected Yearlings Sale, the most of any New York breeder. The top seller was a dark bay colt by Quality Road out of Risk A Chance, sold to China Horse Club and Maverick Racing for $550,000.
The Bromans also bred a $500,000 seller with some major name recognition. The dark bay or brown filly is by Uncle Mo and out of the Bromans’ multiple-graded-stakes-winning mare Artemis Agrotera. She was sold to White Birch Farm Inc.
The Bromans also had a $350,000 colt (Into Mischief-Storm Now) sold to John C. Oxley, a $240,000 filly (Hard Spun-Mineralogist) to Tracy Farmer and a $100,000 filly (Pioneerof the Nile-Rumors of Glory) to Richard Greeley.
On Wednesday, their bred-and-owned Mr. Buff won the $100,000 Evan Shipman for New York-breds. They followed suit Thursday, when 4-year-old filly Out of Orbit won the $100,000 Saratoga Dew, in which the Bromans owned three of the six running. Their Held Accountable took second.
Out of Orbit, trying stakes company for the first time, led every step of the way, running the 1 ⅛ miles on a fast main track in 1 minute, 54.09 seconds.
The Bromans also have seven horses up for sale in the Fasig-Tipton New York-Bred Yearlings Sales on Sunday and Monday.
Navarro’s summer
Though he had to sweat out an objection and stewards’ inquiry, Monmouth Park-based trainer Jorge Navarro continued his strong summer at Saratoga in a limited capacity with Cuddle Kitten’s win in the first race Thursday.
Navarro has two wins, one second and two thirds from eight starts, with $203,152 in earnings, for a 25-percent win mark and 63 percent in-the-money mark. Navarro has owned Monmouth’s trainer standings for a while. This year he has 47 wins, 26 seconds and 19 thirds from 151 starts, $1,465,850 in earnings — good for a 31 percent win mark and 61 percent in-the-money status.
Spa as news host
Saudi racing officials used the Fasig-Tipton Sales Pavilion in Saratoga Springs as the site for its Wednesday night announcement that the inaugural Saudi Cup will become horse racing’s richest race, at $20 million. It will be held on Feb. 29 at King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Riyadh.
The 1 ⅛-mile dirt race will be capped at 14 entrants. It’s positioned between the Pegasus World Cup Invitational in January at Gulfstream Park and the Dubai World Cup in March at Meydan.
Sackatoga baby
Sackatoga Stable forever will be known as the ownership group of “the gutsy gelding” Funny Cide, a New York-bred winner of the Kentucky Derby and Preakness in 2003.
Judging by the winning performance of 2-year-old Tiz the Law on Thursday, the group may have more to cheer about.
The son of Constitution easily won the fifth race, over 6 ½ furlongs on the fast main track, in his debut. Jockey Junior Alvarado hand-rode the colt to a 4 1/4-length win and even decelerated in the final 50 to 60 yards.
