Will at the Track: An opening day without fans

It was as unusual an opening day as seemed possible. What workers there were on hand were removing, not adding, chairs. There were no picnic tables set up in the backyard area — the only ones are in an area off the paddock for workers and, starting Friday, horse owners who want to see their animals race. Many areas of the floor had things piled up.

It felt like racing was being conducted a week before the actual opening day.

After Grit and Glory won the opening race, winning trainer Linda Rice said she felt the differences.

“In the paddock this morning when I saw the picnic tables empty and no one there and no one to share the excitement of racing that we all love,” Rice said, “that was really strange.

“The horsemen, like myself and my peers,” Rice added, “are just so happy to be back to racing. That’s the main thing, to support the industry, but we really miss the fans. It’s just not the same without them, and I sure hope next year they are here with us.”