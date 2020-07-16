Will at the Track: An opening day without fans

SARATOGA SPRINGS — There have been horses who fed off the crowd’s roar. You won’t find any of those at Saratoga Race Course this year.
Eventually, if all goes well with flattening the curve, there may be some fans let in. But not enough to roar. The coronavirus pandemic forced the meet to start without any. An old line at the track is, “Take my money, please,” but anyone wanting to hand over admission fees on Thursday couldn’t have done so.
So on opening day of the Saratoga thoroughbred meet, before just essential personnel and a smaller-than-usual gathering of media, the horses had no choice but to take in all the sounds that 20,000-plus fans couldn't make.
There was a barely-double-digit wind blowing at Saratoga, and for once people there could hear it go through all the trees in succession. Standing by the rail, snippets of conversations between jockeys and outriders could be made out. Every word of announcer John Imbriale’s call could be heard clearly. And the ringing of the bell in the winner’s circle 17 minutes before post time of each race? From many feet away, it sounded loud enough to be Notre Dame Cathedral.
Give some fans an ‘A’ for effort. Security guards noted that some peered through the green-sheeted “privacy fencing” on Union Avenue, but they were sent away by the Saratoga Springs Police Department.
It was as unusual an opening day as seemed possible. What workers there were on hand were removing, not adding, chairs. There were no picnic tables set up in the backyard area — the only ones are in an area off the paddock for workers and, starting Friday, horse owners who want to see their animals race. Many areas of the floor had things piled up.
It felt like racing was being conducted a week before the actual opening day.
After Grit and Glory won the opening race, winning trainer Linda Rice said she felt the differences.
“In the paddock this morning when I saw the picnic tables empty and no one there and no one to share the excitement of racing that we all love,” Rice said, “that was really strange.
“The horsemen, like myself and my peers,” Rice added, “are just so happy to be back to racing. That’s the main thing, to support the industry, but we really miss the fans. It’s just not the same without them, and I sure hope next year they are here with us.”
But besides being able to hear the horses’ hooves hit the ground better than usual, the day of racing did what it always does: surprise, delight and entertain. Grit and Glory’s winning jockey was 7-pound apprentice Luis Cardenas, who pulled off the unusual feat of capturing his first mount at Saratoga. Before Thursday he had only seen Saratoga through simulcasting.
By the completion of the fourth race there had been a late scratch, a horse disqualified from first to fifth and a $71 winner making her first career start in July of her 3-year-old season.
In the Grade III Schuylerville, jockey Jose Ortiz pulled up heavy favorite Beautiful Memories at the top of the stretch, allowing Dayoutoftheoffice — whose name would have made her a natural hunch bet if fans were here — to win at 19-1. Victorious jockey Junior Alvarado said winning big races is one of the things he looks forward to at Saratoga. The second, he added, is the fans.
“There’s nothing like the fans here at Saratoga,” Alvarado said. “Even when you don’t win a race, you know, you come back, people congratulate you still, they give you high-fives, they keep your spirit up. That’s one of the things that for sure we’re missing it, and you know, hopefully not take for granted anymore.”
