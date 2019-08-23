SARATOGA SPRINGS — My favorite professor in college always said, “The best way to study for a final is to not have to study that much.”
But if you’ve put off your Travers Stakes handicapping until now, let’s give you some things to consider on each of the 12 horses entered. With a nod to FOX, which will televise the Travers from 5-6 p.m. Saturday, we report, you decide.
Going in numerical order:
Owendale — Things to like: Win in Ohio Derby last time out, rallying third in Preakness, bullet 5-furlong workout Aug. 3, solid jockey and trainer in Florent Geroux and Brad Cox. Things to dislike: Just-OK work on Aug. 17, didn’t beat great fields in Ohio Derby or Lexington.
Code of Honor — Things to like: Hall of Fame connections in trainer Shug McGaughey and jockey John Velazquez, win in Dwyer last time out, dynamite workouts since beginning of August, has gone 1 ¼ miles in the Kentucky Derby, faced good horses, has a win over the track as a 2-year-old. Things to dislike: Is a one-run closer in a race where it’s not entirely certain there will be acceptable pace to chase.
Highest Honors — Things to like: Trainer-jockey combo of Chad Brown and Luis Saez, win in the Curlin last time out, never worse than second (by a neck) in three races, sired by Tapit. Things to dislike: First time for Saez riding horse, has only raced three times, and never in more than a field of 9, just “eh” workouts.
Laughing Fox — Things to like: Trained by Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen, has faced good horses. Things to dislike: Off the board in every graded stake, including well-beaten fourth in Jim Dandy last time out.
Everfast — Things to like: Good second in Preakness, trainer Dale Romans has won Travers with longshots before, has faced good horses. Things to dislike: Only has maiden win, is getting his eighth jockey in 14 races.
Tacitus — Things to like: Bred for all-day distance, hit the board in Kentucky Derby and Belmont, showed fortitude in placing in Jim Dandy after stumbling at start, addition of blinkers here, trainer-jockey combo of Bill Mott and Jose Ortiz. Things to dislike: Lines include the words bump, unsettled and stumble; seems to find bad luck.
Mucho Gusto — Things to like: Good second in Haskell last time out after staying west his whole career, Hall of Fame trainer and multiple Travers winner in Bob Baffert, sharp workouts. Things to dislike: Another cross-country trip, first time going longer than 1 ⅛ miles.
Chess Chief — Things to like: Great works at Churchill Downs, gets Hall of Famer Mike Smith to ride. Things to dislike: Hasn’t faced this competition, never been longer than 1 ⅛ miles, first Grade I race, gets seventh jockey in 11 races.
Looking At Bikinis — Things to like: Trained by Chad Brown and ridden by six-time Travers winner Javier Castellano, decent breeding. Things to dislike: Only his fourth race, first time past 1 ⅛ miles, just acceptable workouts, carrying 6 more pounds than ever before.
Scars are Cool — Things to like: Won maiden here impressively July 21 despite lost whip, good breeding, coming off bullet workout on training track. Things to dislike: First stakes race, just fourth career race, carrying 8 more pounds than ever before.
Endorsed — Things to like: Good breeding, reunites with Joel Rosario, has a first and a second over this track. Things to dislike: Just his fifth race, first time over 1 ⅛ miles, was sixth in only other Grade I, last year.
Tax — Things to like: Clearly improving gelding, impressive win in Jim Dandy, has gone the distance, coming off two consecutive bullet workouts, good jockey in Irad Ortiz. Things to dislike: The No. 12 post position forces him to run hard early.
Newly Minted stars
On New York Showcase Day Friday, the winner of the first of six stakes devoted to New York-breds stole the show for the rest of them.
Newly Minted, bred by Chester and Mary Broman in Chestertown, improved her record to four wins in five starts by cruising to a 9-length win in the $200,000 Fleet Indian for 3-year-old fillies.
Newly Minted had never run longer than 7 furlongs, so the 1 ⅛-mile Fleet Indian was going to be a step up, but winning jockey Jose Lezcano hand-rode her nearly the whole way and geared down in the final sixteenth of a mile.
“This filly had trained so well into this race, and conformationally, she’s built like a filly that would get two turns, so I was pretty comfortable running her at the distance today,” winning trainer Linda Rice said.
In the other stakes, Belle of the Spa came back up the rail on Munchkin Money to win the Yaddo for fillies and mares on the turf at the longest shot of 31-1. City Man improved to 2 for 2 at Saratoga by capturing the Funny Cide for 2-year-olds. Fierce Lady won the Seeking the Ante for 2-year-old fillies by a neck.
Also, 7-year-old Offering Plan made up for last year’s second in the West Point by winning this year’s version by a neck. Javier Castellano rode him between horses near the wire to get trainer Chad Brown his 28th win of the meet. Finally, Funny Guy ran longer than a mile for the first time to positive results by winning the $250,000 Albany for 3-year-olds. Under Rajiv Maragh, Funny Guy held off Bankit, last for a chunk of the race, by a head.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.