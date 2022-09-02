Wicked Halo wins Prioress at Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Wicked Halo held off Sterling Silver to win the Grade II Prioress on Friday at Saratoga Race Course.
Wicked Halo took the lead in the final furlong and finished a neck ahead of Sterling Silver in the 6-furlong run for fillies.
“All the credit goes to Steve (Asmussen, the trainer) and his team. They brought her over here ready to fire a big one,” jockey Tyler Gaffalione told NYRA. “I was very confident coming into today’s race. We were planning on going to the Test with her, but she had a little bit of a hiccup and got pushed to this, but I thought the race suited her well. There was plenty of speed for her to get a good trip and when I asked on her, she gave me everything she had.”
Earlier, Thin White Duke outdueled Dancing Buck in the $150,000 Lucky Coin.
“Obviously, he ran huge last time with a big Beyer number,” trainer David Donk said. “If he came close to that, he was going to be real tough today. He just really improved and certainly appreciates sprinting. Johnny (Velazquez, the jockey) did a great job riding him.”
The final weekend of the summer meet kicks off Saturday with a 13-race card, highlighted by the Grade I, $1 million Jockey Club Gold Cup Stakes. Also on the schedule are the Grade II Flower Bowl Stakes and the Grade III Saranac Stakes.