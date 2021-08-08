Wicked Halo tops field in Adirondack

Spa Recap

Day 19

Favorite of the day: The coupled entry paid only $3.90 to win in the 2nd race.

Long shot of the day: Dream Lith paid a whopping $75 on a win ticket in the 6th race.

Feature race winners: Con Lima won the Adirondack and Higher Truth won the Saratoga Oaks Invy.

Coming Wednesday: The Evan Shipman Handicap and the Mahony Stakes highlight a 10-race card.