Wicked Halo tops field in Adirondack

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Wicked Halo pulled away for a 3 1/2-length victory in the Grade II Adirondack on Sunday at Saratoga Race course.
Wicked Halo went off at 9-2 and paid $11.40 on a $2 win bet. Interstatedaydream finished second, followed by Saucy Lady T. The winning time was a fast 1:17.99.
“In these 2-year-old stakes races there’s going to be pace because a lot of them break their maiden wire-to-wire or are just sitting off it,” winning hockey Jose Ortiz told NYRA. “A lot of times, the pace is going to be hot in races like this, and it was hot this time. Tyler (Gaffalione) broke better than me. I put her up there and she responded well. They were going fast, but she was ready.”
In the Grade III Saratoga Oaks Invitational, Con Lima beat out Higher Truth to win the 1 3/16-mile race. The winner paid $8.10 to win.
The summer meet continues at Saratoga on Wednesday after two dark days.