Whitney short on horses, but long on talent

McGaughey knows Code of Honor likes Saratoga, but noted after the main track’s refurbishing during the offseason, it’s not exactly an apples-to-apples comparison.

“He’s always liked it up here and liked training over the track,” McGaughey told the New York Racing Association at the Whitney draw. “But it’s a different main track up here than it was in the Travers. How much different I’m not sure. He’s been training well since we’ve come up here this year, so hopefully he runs well again.”

Code of Honor is coming off a third in the Grade I Metropolitan Handicap. Before that, he won the Grade III Westchester.

Code of Honor isn’t the only horse with a proven affinity for Saratoga. Tom’s d’Etat has won here at ages 3, 4 and 6. In fact, his only loss at the track came last year when he finished fourth in the Grade I Woodward.

He has won his last four races, including the Grade I Stephen Foster at Churchill Downs most recently, on June 27.

“I can tell in the couple weeks he’s been here, his hair is great and his eye is just what you want and it seems like he knows just where he is,” said trainer Al Stall, who last won the Whitney in 2010 with Blame.