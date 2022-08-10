 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday's Saratoga Race Course Results

RACE 1

6 State of Affair;18.40;8.50;3.90

1 Take Profit;;6.80;3.50

5 Baltimore Kid;;;2.50

$1 Exacta  6-1  45.75

$0.10 Superfecta  6-1-5-2  46.35

$0.50 Trifecta  6-1-5  91.62

RACE 2

5 Drink the Wind;2.40;2.20;2.10

1 Prince of Fenton;;3.90;3.20

7 Sharpoon;;;4.70

$1 Consolation Double  6-3  9.20

$1 Daily Double  6-5  18.50

$1 Exacta  5-1  5.00

$0.10 Superfecta  5-1-7-6  14.47

$0.50 Trifecta  5-1-7  22.75

RACE 3

4 Conman;6.80;3.00;2.30

9 Makar;;4.00;2.80

6 Itsallcomintogetha;;;3.60

$1 Consolation Double  5-2  1.25

$1 Consolation Pick 3  6-3-2 (3 correct)  7.80

$1 Consolation Pick 3  6-3-4 (3 correct)  39.00

$1 Consolation Pick 3  6-5-2 (3 correct)  11.80

$1 Daily Double  5-4  5.30

$1 Exacta  4-9  9.30

$1 Pick 3  6-5-4 (3 correct)  55.50

$1 Quinella  4-9  5.70

$0.10 Superfecta  4-9-6-1  123.15

$0.50 Trifecta  4-9-6  21.62

RACE 4

5 Sibelius;5.40;3.00;2.40

3 Mexican Wonder Boy;;4.30;3.20

2 Higher Standard;;;4.50

$1 Consolation Pick 3  5-2-5 (3 correct)  4.20

$1 Daily Double  4-5  11.50

$1 Exacta  5-3  9.00

$1 Pick 3  5-4-5 (3 correct)  17.40

$0.10 Superfecta  5-3-2-4  8.92

$0.50 Trifecta  5-3-2  15.25

RACE 5

9 Inflation Adjusted;7.70;4.40;3.50

2 Parquetry;;6.70;4.80

7 Super Wicked Charm;;;11.20

$1 Daily Double  5-9  11.10

$1 Exacta  9-2  24.70

$1 Pick 3  4-5-9 (3 correct)  38.25

$1 Quinella  2-9  14.40

$0.10 Superfecta  9-2-7-5  304.70

$0.50 Trifecta  9-2-7  368.75

RACE 6

8 Maple Leaf Mel;3.40;2.60;2.20

7 Security Code;;4.70;3.50

3 Spinning Colors;;;4.60

$1 Daily Double  9-8  8.30

$1 Exacta   8-7  7.20

$1 Pick 3  5-9-8 (3 correct)  22.90

$0.50 Pick 4  4-5-9-8 (4 correct)  47.12

$0.50 Pick 5  5-4-5-9-8 (5 correct)  87.87

$0.10 Superfecta  8-7-3-6  43.90

$0.50 Trifecta  8-7-3  25.87

RACE 7

1 Vocalize;13.20;6.50;4.30

6 King Moonracer;;4.40;3.00

4 Fore Harp;;;4.60

$1 Consolation Double  8-11  1.70

$1 Consolation Pick 3  9-8-11 (3 correct)  8.20

$1 Daily Double  8-1  12.20

$1 Exacta  1-6  25.25

$1 Pick 3  9-8-1 (3 correct)  56.00

$0.10 Superfecta  1-6-4-5  38.30

$0.50 Trifecta  1-6-4  77.87

RACE 8

1 Isolate;14.60;7.40;5.00

4 Repo Rocks;;7.90;4.50

5 Mr Phil;;;3.80

$1 Consolation Pick 3  8-11-1 (3 correct)  12.60

$1 Daily Double   1-1  43.00

$1 Exacta   1-4  48.75

$1 Pick 3  8-1-1 (3 correct)  111.25

$0.10 Superfecta  1-4-5-3  40.80

$0.50 Trifecta  1-4-5  85.75

RACE 9

8 Front Line Dancer;10.20;5.80;3.70

4 Golquist;;40.20;15.80

5 Frank's Art;;;3.00

$1 Consolation Double  1-1  7.00

$1 Consolation Pick 3  1-1-1 (3 correct)  41.50

$1 Daily Double  1-8  51.50

$1 Exacta  8-4  258.00

$1 Grand Slam  3/7/8-1/4/6-1/4/5-8 (4 correct)  49.25

$1 Pick 3  1-1-8 (3 correct  225.25

$0.10 Superfecta  8-4-5-6  1,124.65

$0.50 Trifecta  8-4-5  623.75

RACE 10

7 Running Bee;6.70;3.70;2.60

2 Tiz a Giant;;5.60;4.00

8 Most Wanted Man;;;3.50

$1 Consolation Pick 3  1-1-7 (3 correct)  24.70

$1 Daily Double  8-7  18.50

$1 Exacta  7-2  19.30

$1 Pick 3  1-8-7 (3 correct)  133.75

$0.50 Pick 4  1-1-8-4/7 (4 correct)  523.75

$0.50 Pick 5  8-1-1-8-4/7 (5 correct)  1,453.25

$1 Pick 6  9-8-1-1-8-4/7 (5 correct)  57.75

$1 Pick 6  9-8-1-1-8-4/7 (6 correct)  4,403.00

$0.10 Superfecta  7-2-8-3  17.40

$0.50 Trifecta  7-2-8  38.12

