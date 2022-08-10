Wednesday's Saratoga Race Course Results

RACE 1
6 State of Affair;18.40;8.50;3.90
1 Take Profit;;6.80;3.50
5 Baltimore Kid;;;2.50
$1 Exacta 6-1 45.75
$0.10 Superfecta 6-1-5-2 46.35
$0.50 Trifecta 6-1-5 91.62
RACE 2
5 Drink the Wind;2.40;2.20;2.10
1 Prince of Fenton;;3.90;3.20
7 Sharpoon;;;4.70
$1 Consolation Double 6-3 9.20
$1 Daily Double 6-5 18.50
$1 Exacta 5-1 5.00
$0.10 Superfecta 5-1-7-6 14.47
$0.50 Trifecta 5-1-7 22.75
RACE 3
4 Conman;6.80;3.00;2.30
9 Makar;;4.00;2.80
6 Itsallcomintogetha;;;3.60
$1 Consolation Double 5-2 1.25
$1 Consolation Pick 3 6-3-2 (3 correct) 7.80
$1 Consolation Pick 3 6-3-4 (3 correct) 39.00
$1 Consolation Pick 3 6-5-2 (3 correct) 11.80
$1 Daily Double 5-4 5.30
$1 Exacta 4-9 9.30
$1 Pick 3 6-5-4 (3 correct) 55.50
$1 Quinella 4-9 5.70
$0.10 Superfecta 4-9-6-1 123.15
$0.50 Trifecta 4-9-6 21.62
RACE 4
5 Sibelius;5.40;3.00;2.40
3 Mexican Wonder Boy;;4.30;3.20
2 Higher Standard;;;4.50
$1 Consolation Pick 3 5-2-5 (3 correct) 4.20
$1 Daily Double 4-5 11.50
$1 Exacta 5-3 9.00
$1 Pick 3 5-4-5 (3 correct) 17.40
$0.10 Superfecta 5-3-2-4 8.92
$0.50 Trifecta 5-3-2 15.25
RACE 5
9 Inflation Adjusted;7.70;4.40;3.50
2 Parquetry;;6.70;4.80
7 Super Wicked Charm;;;11.20
$1 Daily Double 5-9 11.10
$1 Exacta 9-2 24.70
$1 Pick 3 4-5-9 (3 correct) 38.25
$1 Quinella 2-9 14.40
$0.10 Superfecta 9-2-7-5 304.70
$0.50 Trifecta 9-2-7 368.75
RACE 6
8 Maple Leaf Mel;3.40;2.60;2.20
7 Security Code;;4.70;3.50
3 Spinning Colors;;;4.60
$1 Daily Double 9-8 8.30
$1 Exacta 8-7 7.20
$1 Pick 3 5-9-8 (3 correct) 22.90
$0.50 Pick 4 4-5-9-8 (4 correct) 47.12
$0.50 Pick 5 5-4-5-9-8 (5 correct) 87.87
$0.10 Superfecta 8-7-3-6 43.90
$0.50 Trifecta 8-7-3 25.87
RACE 7
1 Vocalize;13.20;6.50;4.30
6 King Moonracer;;4.40;3.00
4 Fore Harp;;;4.60
$1 Consolation Double 8-11 1.70
$1 Consolation Pick 3 9-8-11 (3 correct) 8.20
$1 Daily Double 8-1 12.20
$1 Exacta 1-6 25.25
$1 Pick 3 9-8-1 (3 correct) 56.00
$0.10 Superfecta 1-6-4-5 38.30
$0.50 Trifecta 1-6-4 77.87
RACE 8
1 Isolate;14.60;7.40;5.00
4 Repo Rocks;;7.90;4.50
5 Mr Phil;;;3.80
$1 Consolation Pick 3 8-11-1 (3 correct) 12.60
$1 Daily Double 1-1 43.00
$1 Exacta 1-4 48.75
$1 Pick 3 8-1-1 (3 correct) 111.25
$0.10 Superfecta 1-4-5-3 40.80
$0.50 Trifecta 1-4-5 85.75
RACE 9
8 Front Line Dancer;10.20;5.80;3.70
4 Golquist;;40.20;15.80
5 Frank's Art;;;3.00
$1 Consolation Double 1-1 7.00
$1 Consolation Pick 3 1-1-1 (3 correct) 41.50
$1 Daily Double 1-8 51.50
$1 Exacta 8-4 258.00
$1 Grand Slam 3/7/8-1/4/6-1/4/5-8 (4 correct) 49.25
$1 Pick 3 1-1-8 (3 correct 225.25
$0.10 Superfecta 8-4-5-6 1,124.65
$0.50 Trifecta 8-4-5 623.75
RACE 10
7 Running Bee;6.70;3.70;2.60
2 Tiz a Giant;;5.60;4.00
8 Most Wanted Man;;;3.50
$1 Consolation Pick 3 1-1-7 (3 correct) 24.70
$1 Daily Double 8-7 18.50
$1 Exacta 7-2 19.30
$1 Pick 3 1-8-7 (3 correct) 133.75
$0.50 Pick 4 1-1-8-4/7 (4 correct) 523.75
$0.50 Pick 5 8-1-1-8-4/7 (5 correct) 1,453.25
$1 Pick 6 9-8-1-1-8-4/7 (5 correct) 57.75
$1 Pick 6 9-8-1-1-8-4/7 (6 correct) 4,403.00
$0.10 Superfecta 7-2-8-3 17.40
$0.50 Trifecta 7-2-8 38.12