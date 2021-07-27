Wednesday's Saratoga Race Course Entries

First post: 1:05 p.m.
1ST RACE — Jonathan Kiser Novice Stakes. Steeplechase. 4YO and up, 2 1/16 miles. Purse: $75,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Arch My Boy (GB);Barry Foley;Richard Valentine;10-1
2 Fast Car;Graham Watters;Jack Fisher;7-2
3 A Silent Player (IRE);RJ Condon;Keri Brion;5-1
4 City Dreamer (IRE);Jamie Bargary;Jack Fisher;8-1
5 Bodes Well (IRE);Gerard Galligan;Leslie Young;10-1
6 The Mean Queen (IRE);Thomas Garner;Keri Brion;6-5
7 The Happy Giant;Ross Geraghty;Allison Fulmer;6-1
2ND RACE — 3YO and up, Claiming, 6 furlongs. Purse: $66,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Fox Red;Eric Cancel;Linda Rice;9-2
2 Yodel E. A. Who;Luis Saez;Brittany Russell;2-1
3 Madison's Luna;Tyler Gaffalione;Philip Bauer;4-1
4 Rocking the Boat;Irad Ortiz;Robertino Diodoro;5-2
5 Rejected Again;Dylan Davis;Leah Gyarmati;15-1
6 Clench;Joel Rosario;Rudy Rodriguez;7-2
3RD RACE — New York Stallion Series Stakes, 3YO, 1 mile, Inner turf. Purse: $150,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Dreamer's Disease;David Cohen;Robertino Diodoro;8-1
2 It's Gravy;Joel Rosario;Kelly Breen;12-1
3 Tales of Saratoga;Jose Ortiz;Horacio DePaz;30-1
4 Ocala Dream;Junior Alvarado;Thomas Morely;9-5
5 Market Alert (MTO);Jose Lezcano;James Ryerson;5-2
6 Step Dancer;Dylan Davis;Barclay Tagg;2-1
7 Gator Bite;Jose Lezcano;J. Kent Sweezey;15-1
8 Barrage;Irad Ortiz;Danny Gargan;4-1
9 Devious Mo;Luis Saez;Rudy Rodriguez;8-1
4TH RACE — Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming, 7 furlongs. Purse: $45,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Cazilda Fortytales;Manuel Franco;Orlando Noda;8-1
2 Hollywood Gina;David Cohen;Danny Gargan;3-1
3 Alpine Queen;Luis Saez;Bruce Brown;9-2
4 Sweet Larissa;Dylan Davis;Mark Hennig;15-1
5 Miss Alex;Javier Castellano;James Ryerson;8-1
6 Quasar;Irad Ortiz;Rob Atras;5-2
7 East Wing;Eric Cancel;Roy Lerman;6-1
8 Scott Alaia;Tyler Gaffalione;Rudy Rodriguez;15-1
9 Air Cavalry;Jose Ortiz;Matthew O'Connor;12-1
5TH RACE — 2YO, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight, 1 1/16 miles, Turf. Purse: $85,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Raw Courage;Manuel Franco;Jorge Abreu;4-1
2 Toga Dancer;Ricardo Santana;Michelle Nevin;10-1
3 Timbuktu;Luis Saez;Brad Cox;2-1
4 Resilient Courage;Jose Ortiz;David Donk;10-1
5 Achilles Heel;Dylan Davis;Rob Atras;8-1
6 El Veinticuatro;Irad Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;8-1
7 Heart of Savino;Benjamin Hernandez;Amira Chichakly;15-1
8 Regal Empire;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Maker;7-2
9 Kingdom On Paws;Heman Harkie;John Mc Allen;50-1
10 Stop the Spread;Jalon Samuel;Eduardo Caramori;30-1
11 Khali's Dream (AE);Eric Cancel;Chris Englehart;15-1
12 Boriman (AE);Benjamin Hernandez;Rudy Rodriguez;15-1
13 Bointheback (MTO);Eric Cancel;Anthony Dutrow;3-1
14 Spettro (MTO);TBA;Dermot Magner;5-2
6TH RACE — 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight, 1 1/8 miles. Purse: $100,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 I Am the Law;Luis Saez;John Terranova;10-1
2 Absolute Courage;Jose Ortiz;Claude McGaughey;4-1
3 Pipeline;John Velazquez;Chad Brown;6-1
4 Vindictive;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;10-1
5 Lucky Brody;Dylan Davis;Orlando Noda;50-1
6 Cody's Wish;Joel Rosario;Bill Mott;1-1
7 Zuzudini;Heman Harkie;Edward Barker;30-1
8 Unexpected (JPN);Tyler Gaffalione;Jena Antonucci;30-1
9 Beatbox;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;5-1
7TH RACE — Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming, 1 1/16 miles, Inner turf. Purse: $110,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Foxtail (MTO);David Cohen;Mertkan Kantarmaci;5-1
2 Hogans Holiday;Ricardo Santana;Robert Falcone;30-1
3 Hungry Kitten;Manuel Franco;Claude McGaughey;10-1
4 Speaktomeofsummer;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;6-1
5 Passing Out;Jose Ortiz;Claude McGaughey;5-2
6 Tamahere (FR);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;8-5
7 Sweet Melania;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;5-1
8 I'llhandalthecash;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Maker;12-1
9 Witez;John Velazquez;Ian Wilkes;8-1
8TH RACE — 3YO and up, Allowance, 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf. Purse: $103,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Charmed (GB);Ricardo Santana;Philip Antonacci;15-1
2 Colton's Command;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;5-1
3 Big Package;Irad Ortiz;David Donk;3-1
4 Yes and Yes;Dylan Davis;Philip Gleaves;6-1
5 By George;Manuel Franco;Christophe Clement;12-1
6 Gypsy King;Joel Rosario;Wesley Ward;8-1
7 Noble Emotion;Jose Ortiz;Horacio DePaz;5-1
8 Ballydooley (GB);Eric Cancel;Michelle Nevin;15-1
9 Ampersand (MTO);Jose Lezcano;Philip Serpe;12-1
10 Unitedandresolute;Luis Saez;Thomas Amoss;8-1
11 King James;Tyler Gaffalione;James Jerkens;12-1
12 Amsden;John Velazquez;Wesley Ward;15-1
13 Tuggle (MTO);Irad Ortiz;Jeremiah Englehart;8-5
14 Life Changer (MTO);John Velazquez;John Terranova;5-1
15 Jake Rocks (MTO);Luis Saez;David Donk;3-1
9TH RACE — Honorable Miss Handicap (Grade II), Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, 6 furlongs. Purse: $200,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Ain't No Elmers;Adam Beschizza;W. Bret Calhoun;6-1
2 Reagan's Edge;Jose Lezcano;Cherie Devaux;6-1
3 Sadie Lady;Jose Ortiz;Rob Atras;12-1
4 Lake Avenue;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;9-2
5 Truth Hurts;Irad Ortiz;Chad Summers;30-1
6 Don't Call Me Mary;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;12-1
7 Honey I'm Good;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;6-1
8 Miss Mosaic;Manuel Franco;Ben Colebrook;15-1
9 Bell's the One;Corey Lanerie;Neil Pessin;7-5
10TH RACE — 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming, 1 1/16 miles, Turf. Purse: $50,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Readyseekgo;Tyler Gaffalione;Jena Antonucci;20-1
2 Private Code;Jose Lezcano;Roy Lerman;30-1
3 Caribbean Gold;Jose Ortiz;Michael Maker;5-1
4 Romantic Man;Joel Rosario;Michaelle Nevin;20-1
5 Centurion;Eric Cancel;James Jerkens;4-1
6 Prayer Book;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;3-1
7 Boldish;Luis Saez;Joe Sharp;8-1
8 Theregoesmymiracle;Jalon Samuel;Randi Persaud;50-1
9 Declareatruce;Junior Alvarado;Thomas Bush;10-1
10 Bunker Hill;Dylan Davis;Barclay Tagg;8-1
11 Empire Attraction;David Cohen;Bruce Levine;20-1