Wednesday's Saratoga Race Course Entries
agate

Wednesday's Saratoga Race Course Entries

First post: 1:05 p.m.

1ST RACE — Jonathan Kiser Novice Stakes. Steeplechase. 4YO and up, 2 1/16 miles. Purse: $75,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Arch My Boy (GB);Barry Foley;Richard Valentine;10-1

2 Fast Car;Graham Watters;Jack Fisher;7-2

3 A Silent Player (IRE);RJ Condon;Keri Brion;5-1

4 City Dreamer (IRE);Jamie Bargary;Jack Fisher;8-1

5 Bodes Well (IRE);Gerard Galligan;Leslie Young;10-1

6 The Mean Queen (IRE);Thomas Garner;Keri Brion;6-5

7 The Happy Giant;Ross Geraghty;Allison Fulmer;6-1

2ND RACE — 3YO and up, Claiming, 6 furlongs. Purse: $66,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Fox Red;Eric Cancel;Linda Rice;9-2

2 Yodel E. A. Who;Luis Saez;Brittany Russell;2-1

3 Madison's Luna;Tyler Gaffalione;Philip Bauer;4-1

4 Rocking the Boat;Irad Ortiz;Robertino Diodoro;5-2

5 Rejected Again;Dylan Davis;Leah Gyarmati;15-1

6 Clench;Joel Rosario;Rudy Rodriguez;7-2

3RD RACE — New York Stallion Series Stakes, 3YO, 1 mile, Inner turf. Purse: $150,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Dreamer's Disease;David Cohen;Robertino Diodoro;8-1

2 It's Gravy;Joel Rosario;Kelly Breen;12-1

3 Tales of Saratoga;Jose Ortiz;Horacio DePaz;30-1

4 Ocala Dream;Junior Alvarado;Thomas Morely;9-5

5 Market Alert (MTO);Jose Lezcano;James Ryerson;5-2

6 Step Dancer;Dylan Davis;Barclay Tagg;2-1

7 Gator Bite;Jose Lezcano;J. Kent Sweezey;15-1

8 Barrage;Irad Ortiz;Danny Gargan;4-1

9 Devious Mo;Luis Saez;Rudy Rodriguez;8-1

4TH RACE — Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming, 7 furlongs. Purse: $45,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Cazilda Fortytales;Manuel Franco;Orlando Noda;8-1

2 Hollywood Gina;David Cohen;Danny Gargan;3-1

3 Alpine Queen;Luis Saez;Bruce Brown;9-2

4 Sweet Larissa;Dylan Davis;Mark Hennig;15-1

5 Miss Alex;Javier Castellano;James Ryerson;8-1

6 Quasar;Irad Ortiz;Rob Atras;5-2

7 East Wing;Eric Cancel;Roy Lerman;6-1

8 Scott Alaia;Tyler Gaffalione;Rudy Rodriguez;15-1

9 Air Cavalry;Jose Ortiz;Matthew O'Connor;12-1

5TH RACE — 2YO, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight, 1 1/16 miles, Turf. Purse: $85,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Raw Courage;Manuel Franco;Jorge Abreu;4-1

2 Toga Dancer;Ricardo Santana;Michelle Nevin;10-1

3 Timbuktu;Luis Saez;Brad Cox;2-1

4 Resilient Courage;Jose Ortiz;David Donk;10-1

5 Achilles Heel;Dylan Davis;Rob Atras;8-1

6 El Veinticuatro;Irad Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;8-1

7 Heart of Savino;Benjamin Hernandez;Amira Chichakly;15-1

8 Regal Empire;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Maker;7-2

9 Kingdom On Paws;Heman Harkie;John Mc Allen;50-1

10 Stop the Spread;Jalon Samuel;Eduardo Caramori;30-1

11 Khali's Dream (AE);Eric Cancel;Chris Englehart;15-1

12 Boriman (AE);Benjamin Hernandez;Rudy Rodriguez;15-1

13 Bointheback (MTO);Eric Cancel;Anthony Dutrow;3-1

14 Spettro (MTO);TBA;Dermot Magner;5-2

6TH RACE — 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight, 1 1/8 miles. Purse: $100,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 I Am the Law;Luis Saez;John Terranova;10-1

2 Absolute Courage;Jose Ortiz;Claude McGaughey;4-1

3 Pipeline;John Velazquez;Chad Brown;6-1

4 Vindictive;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;10-1

5 Lucky Brody;Dylan Davis;Orlando Noda;50-1

6 Cody's Wish;Joel Rosario;Bill Mott;1-1

7 Zuzudini;Heman Harkie;Edward Barker;30-1

8 Unexpected (JPN);Tyler Gaffalione;Jena Antonucci;30-1

9 Beatbox;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;5-1

7TH RACE — Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming, 1 1/16 miles, Inner turf. Purse: $110,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Foxtail (MTO);David Cohen;Mertkan Kantarmaci;5-1

2 Hogans Holiday;Ricardo Santana;Robert Falcone;30-1

3 Hungry Kitten;Manuel Franco;Claude McGaughey;10-1

4 Speaktomeofsummer;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;6-1

5 Passing Out;Jose Ortiz;Claude McGaughey;5-2

6 Tamahere (FR);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;8-5

7 Sweet Melania;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;5-1

8 I'llhandalthecash;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Maker;12-1

9 Witez;John Velazquez;Ian Wilkes;8-1

8TH RACE — 3YO and up, Allowance, 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf. Purse: $103,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Charmed (GB);Ricardo Santana;Philip Antonacci;15-1

2 Colton's Command;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;5-1

3 Big Package;Irad Ortiz;David Donk;3-1

4 Yes and Yes;Dylan Davis;Philip Gleaves;6-1

5 By George;Manuel Franco;Christophe Clement;12-1

6 Gypsy King;Joel Rosario;Wesley Ward;8-1

7 Noble Emotion;Jose Ortiz;Horacio DePaz;5-1

8 Ballydooley (GB);Eric Cancel;Michelle Nevin;15-1

9 Ampersand (MTO);Jose Lezcano;Philip Serpe;12-1

10 Unitedandresolute;Luis Saez;Thomas Amoss;8-1

11 King James;Tyler Gaffalione;James Jerkens;12-1

12 Amsden;John Velazquez;Wesley Ward;15-1

13 Tuggle (MTO);Irad Ortiz;Jeremiah Englehart;8-5

14 Life Changer (MTO);John Velazquez;John Terranova;5-1

15 Jake Rocks (MTO);Luis Saez;David Donk;3-1

9TH RACE — Honorable Miss Handicap (Grade II), Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, 6 furlongs. Purse: $200,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Ain't No Elmers;Adam Beschizza;W. Bret Calhoun;6-1

2 Reagan's Edge;Jose Lezcano;Cherie Devaux;6-1

3 Sadie Lady;Jose Ortiz;Rob Atras;12-1

4 Lake Avenue;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;9-2

5 Truth Hurts;Irad Ortiz;Chad Summers;30-1

6 Don't Call Me Mary;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;12-1

7 Honey I'm Good;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;6-1

8 Miss Mosaic;Manuel Franco;Ben Colebrook;15-1

9 Bell's the One;Corey Lanerie;Neil Pessin;7-5

10TH RACE — 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming, 1 1/16 miles, Turf. Purse: $50,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Readyseekgo;Tyler Gaffalione;Jena Antonucci;20-1

2 Private Code;Jose Lezcano;Roy Lerman;30-1

3 Caribbean Gold;Jose Ortiz;Michael Maker;5-1

4 Romantic Man;Joel Rosario;Michaelle Nevin;20-1

5 Centurion;Eric Cancel;James Jerkens;4-1

6 Prayer Book;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;3-1

7 Boldish;Luis Saez;Joe Sharp;8-1

8 Theregoesmymiracle;Jalon Samuel;Randi Persaud;50-1

9 Declareatruce;Junior Alvarado;Thomas Bush;10-1

10 Bunker Hill;Dylan Davis;Barclay Tagg;8-1

11 Empire Attraction;David Cohen;Bruce Levine;20-1

12 Flight to Paradise;Javier Castellano;Michael Trombetta;6-1

13 Loaded Joe (AE);Jose Lezcano;Gregory DiPrima;20-1

14 Digital Software (AE);Manuel Franco;Chad Brown;2-1

15 Value Chain (MTO);TBA;Leah Gyarmati;12-1

16 Bold Victory (MTO);Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;8-5

MTO — Main track only

AE — Also eligible

