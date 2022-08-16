Wednesday's Saratoga Race Course Entries

First post: 1:05 p.m.
1ST RACE — 2 3/8 miles, Steeplechase, 4YO and up, Jonathan Sheppard Handicap (Grade I). Purse: $150,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Down Royal;Bernard Dalton;Kate Dalton;9-2
2 Belfast Banter (IRE);Jamie Bargary;Cyril Murphy;20-1
3 Song for Someone (GER);Thomas Garner;Leslie Young;5-2
4 Going Country (IRE);Danny Mullins;Keri Brion;12-1
5 Redicean (GB);Harrison Beswick;Leslie Young;15-1
6 Snap Decision;Graham Watters;Jack O. Fisher;6-5
7 Chief Justice (GB);Barry Foley;Cyril Murphy;10-1
8 Historic Heart (IRE);Parker Hendriks;Keri Brion;12-1
2ND RACE — 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $42,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Greeley and Ben;Eric Cancel;David Jacobson;1-2
2 O'Trouble;Ricardo Santana;Matt Shirer;5-1
3 Winning Drive;Jose Antonio Gomez;Rudy Rodriguez;6-1
4 Quick Return;Luis Saez;Joe Sharp;4-1
5 Casalsa;Jose Lezcano;Steven Jerkens;15-1
6 Manifest Destiny;Kendrick Carmouche;William Younghans;30-1
3RD RACE — 6 1/2 furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $35,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Handle the Truth;Hector Rafael Diaz;Richard Metivier;20-1
2 Wicked Happy;Javier Castellano;Leah Gyarmati;8-1
3 Perfect Provision;Irad Ortiz;Saffie Joseph;7-2
4 Keen Dancer;Eric Cancel;Randi Persaud;15-1
5 Game Theory;Heman Harkie;Eduardo Jones;20-1
6 Mommasgottarun;Manuel Franco;Brad Cox;1-1
7 Backed by Gold;Luis Rodriguez Castro;Gregory DiPrima;5-2
4TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $50,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Freedom Machine;Jose Antonio Gomez;Richard Schosberg;6-1
2 Lemon Taffy;Jalon Samuel;James Ferraro;20-1
3 Synonymous;Trevor McCarthy;John Pregman;12-1
4 Tales of Makenna;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;5-1
5 Kemba;Joel Rosario;Raymond Handal;2-1
6 I'm Buzzy;Javier Castellano;Michael Dini;4-1
7 French Franc (FR);Tyler Gaffalione;Mark Case;3-1
8 Miss Invincible;Michael Luzzi;Amira Chichakly;20-1
5TH RACE — 6 furlongs, 2YO fillies, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $105,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Socially Selective;Jose Lezcano;Bill Mott;8-1
2 Implicated;Flavien Prat;Chad Brown;6-1
3 Bulsara;Luis Saez;Michael Trombetta;10-1
4 Souper Slews Cash;Ricardo Santana;Michael Trombetta;12-1
5 Mija;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;7-2
6 Padma;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;9-2
7 Binsky;Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;4-1
8 Justifying;Joel Rosario;Steven Asmussen;3-1
6TH RACE — 1 mile, Inner Turf, 3YO, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $115,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Emboite (IRE);Javier Castellano;Michael Maker;10-1
1A Totalizer (MTO);Luis Saez;Michael Maker;10-1
2 Mo Rewards;Luis Saez;Rudy Rodriguez;6-1
2B Funny Joke (MTO);TBA;Rudy Rodriguez;6-1
3 Seal Beach;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Maker;5-1
4 Legends Can't Die;Manuel Franco;George Weaver;6-1
5 Maritime Wings (IRE);John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;6-1
6 Analogy;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;4-1
7 Wish Me Home;Trevor McCarthy;Phil Schoenthal;12-1
8 Mackillop;Flavien Prat;Chad Brown;3-1
9 Hashtag No Wonder;Jairo Rendon;Carlos David;15-1
10 Malibu S S (MTO);TBA;Thomas Amoss;12-1
11 Warrior Johny (MTO);Junior Alvarado;Philip Bauer;3-1
12 Unbridled Bomber (MTO);TBA;James Ryerson;8-1
13 Icarus (MTO);Manuel Franco;Brad Cox;8-1
14 Nabokov (MTO); Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;5-2
7TH RACE — 6 furlongs, 2YO fillies, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $83,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Risk Free;Eric Cancel;Edward DeLauro;12-1
2 Red Hot Chick;Luis Saez;Rudy Rodriguez;8-1
3 Ruler of the Night;Kendrick Carmouche;Steve Klesaris;12-1
4 Oh Donna;Irad Ortiz;Raymond Handal;4-1
5 Amazon Barbie;Tyler Gaffalione;Wayne Catalano;5-1
6 U Glow Girl;Flavien Prat;Brad Cox;5-2
7 Crypto Mama;Joel Rosario;Kelly Breen;3-1
8 Happy Warrior;Javier Castellano;Thomas Morley;8-1
8TH RACE — 1 mile, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance. Purse: $95,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 U Guys Are No Fun;Joel Rosario;Jeremiah Englehart;5-2
2 Silken Dollar;Luis Saez;Richard Schosberg;3-1
3 Gringotts;Trevor McCarthy;Robert Klesaris;12-1
4 Sunset Louise;Jose Ortiz;Bruce Levine;9-2
5 Caramocha;Javier Castellano;Mitchell Friedman;7-2
6 Mia Bea Star;Junior Alvarado;Randi Persaud;3-1
9TH RACE — 1 mile, Inner turf, 3YO, New York Stallion Series Stakes. Purse: $150,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Tetragrammaton;Kendrick Carmouche;J. Kent Sweezey;20-1
2 Cagney;Hector Rafael Diaz;Dominick Schettino;30-1
3 Shinsun;Luis Saez;Barclay Tagg;8-1
4 Born Dancer;Flavien Prat;Michelle Nevin;15-1
5 Marinara Sauced;Manuel Franco;Chad Brown;5-1
6 Silent Running;Javier Castellano;H. James Bond;30-1
7 Stop the Spread;Trevor McCarthy;Eduardo Caramori;30-1
8 Dakota Gold;Irad Ortiz;Danny Gargan;3-5
9 He's Got It;Jose Lezcano;James Ryerson;20-1
10 Barrel of Quests;Jose Ortiz;David Donk;8-1
10TH RACE — 1 1/6 miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $50,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Bells On Her Toes;Eric Cancel;Richard Metivier;30-1
2 More Mango;Jose Antonio Gomez;James Ferraro;15-1
3 Boca;Tammi Piermarini;Jacqueline Flak;20-1
4 Dixie Cannon;Kendrick Carmouche;Brittany Russell;8-1
5 Go Big Green;Trevor McCarthy;Thomas Amoss;6-1
6 Cafe Fleur (FR);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;5-2
7 Funwhileitlasted;Javier Castellano;Brittany Russell;9-2
8 Aziza;Jose Ortiz;Michelle Hemingway;4-1
9 Princess Pinky;Manuel Franco;Michelle Nevin;12-1
10 Ocean Air;Luis Saez;Michelle Giangiulio;6-1
11 High School Crush (MTO);Jose Antonio Gomez;Edward Barker;6-1
MTO — Horse will run only if race is moved to main track.