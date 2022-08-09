Wednesday's Saratoga Race Course Entries

First post: 1:05 p.m.
1ST RACE — 2 1/16 miles, Steeplechase, 4YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $70,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Take Profit;Graham Watters;William Dowling;4-1
1A Bright Eyed Eagle (IRE);Barry Forley;Katherine Neilson;4-1
2 Hurtgen Forest;Jamie Bargary;Archibald Kingsley;3-1
3 Grey Giant;Teddy Davies;Joseph Davies;5-1
4 Spring Heeled Jim (IRE);Bernard Dalton;Keri Brion;7-2
5 Baltimore Kid (IRE);Parker Hendriks;Keri Brion;5-2
6 State of Affair;Thomas Garner;Todd Wyatt;6-1
2ND RACE — 7 furlongs, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $40,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Prince of Fenton;Jose Antonio Gomez;Gregory DiPrima;6-1
2 Kobe's Legacy;Jose Lezcano;Chris Englehart;8-1
3 Offutt Cole;Ricardo Santana;Jason Barkley;5-2
4 Readyseekgo;Eric Cancel;Jena Antonucci;5-1
5 Drink the Wind;Tyler Gaffalione;Wayne Catalano;1-1
6 Papi On Ice;Amin Castillo;Randi Persaud;20-1
7 Sharpoon;Michael Luzzi;Linda Fisher;30-1
3RD RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 2YO, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $88,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Blue Soldier;Joel Cruz;Rafael Jose Rohena;30-1
2 M. C. Double R;Manuel Franco;Rudy Rodriguez;8-1
3 General Banker;Jose Antonio Gomez;James Ferraro;7-2
4 Conman;Tyler Gaffalione;Mark Casse;4-1
5 Sorpreso;Eric Cancel;Rafael Jose Rohena;20-1
6 Itsallcomintogetha;Luis Saez;Philip Serpe;9-2
7 Boss Jim;Jose Ortiz;Carlos;Martin;5-1
8 King of Comedy;Dylan Davis;Michael Maker;6-1
9 Makar;Irad Ortiz;Brad Cox;9-2
10 Storm the Empire (MTO);TBA;Jeffrey Englehart;8-1
11 Nobilis (MTO);Eric Cancel;George Weaver;5-1
12 Arctic Arrogance (MTO);Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;4-1
13 Max Foster (MTO);TBA;Jeffrey Englehart;12-1
4TH RACE — 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $120,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Montauk Daddy;Irad Ortiz;Orlando Noda;5-1
2 Higher Standard;Dylan Davis;Thomas Amoss;7-2
3 Mexican Wonder Boy;Manuel Franco;Saffie Joseph;2-1
4 Prime Factor;Luis Saez;Cherie Devaux;8-1
5 Sibelius;Junior Alvarado;Jeremiah O'Dwyer;3-1
6 Kinetic Sky;Tyler Gaffalione;Brad Cox;9-2
5TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Inner Turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $50,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Watchnthegirlsgoby;Eric Cancel;Miles Heinen;20-1
2 Parquetry;Dylan Davis;Barcley Tagg;5-1
3 Moon Mischief;Kendrick Carmouche;Caio Caramori;20-1
4 Be the Boss;Javier Castellano;Michael Trombetta;15-1
5 Tonal Impact;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Maker;8-1
6 Writeitontheice;Luis Saez;Rudy Rodriguez;6-1
7 Super Wicked Charm;Jalon Samuel;Eduardo Jones;20-1
8 B C Glory Days;Jose Antonio Gomez;Oscar Barrera;15-1
9 Inflation Adjusted;Manuel Franco;Chad Brown;3-1
10 Skylander;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;4-1
11 I Found It;Joel Cruz;Rafael Jose Rohena;20-1
12 Assiduously (GB);Trevor McCarthy;Eduardo Caramori;10-1
13 Perfect Silent Cat (MTO);Kendrick Carmouche;Joe Sharp;2-1
6TH RACE — 6 furlongs, 2YO fillies, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $88,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Love My Candy;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;7-2
1A Red Hot Chick (AE);Jose Antonio Gomez;7-2
2 Pebble Lane;Dylan Davis;Richard Schosberg;10-1
3 Spinning Colors;John Velazquez;Mark Hennig;8-1
4 Here We Go Again;Junior Alvarado;Matthew Brice O'Connor;15-1
5 Blanchiment;Kendrick Carmouche;Rob Atras;12-1
6 Joey the Fish;Eric Cancel;George Weaver;12-1
7 Security Code;Tyler Gaffalione;Philip Serpe;5-1
8 Maple Leaf Mel;Joel Rosario;Jeremiah Englehart;5-2
9 Book and Cancel;Ricardo Santana;Rudy Rodriguez;6-1
10 Our Rosie Diamonds;Javier Castellano;Amira Chichakly;20-1
11 Im Just Kiddin (AE);Jose Ortiz;John Kimmel;2-1
12 La Chance (AE);Eric Cancel;Rafael Jose Rohena;30-1
13 August Bloom (AE);Luis Saez;Joe Sharp;8-1
7TH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $70,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Vocalize;Flavien Prat;Linda Rice;5-1
1A Charger (MTO);Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;5-1
2 Just Say When;Irad Ortiz;Wesley Ward;5-2
3 Cousin Andrew;Kendrick Carmouche;Linda Rice;8-1
4 Fore Harp;Jose Lezcano;Robert Reid;10-1
5 Starrystarryknight;Jose Ortiz;John Kimmel;6-1
6 King Moonracer;Javier Castellano;George Weaver;4-1
7 Uncle Remi;Heman Harkie;Lawrence Smith;20-1
8 On Our Way Boyz;Eric Cancel;John Kirby;30-1
9 Montatham;Dylan Davis;Joseph Lee;8-1
10 Stainless Steel;Luis Saez;Joe Sharp;10-1
11 Propensity (AE);Jose Antonio Gomez;John Kimmel;10-1
8TH RACE — 7 furlongs, 4YO and up, Tale of the Cat Stakes. Purse: $135,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Isolate;Tyler Gaffalione;Thomas Amoss;4-1
2 Awesome Gerry;Irad Ortiz;Saffie Joseph;7-2
3 Southern District;Manuel Franco;Chad Brown;7-5
4 Repo Rocks;Andrew Wolfsont;Gregory DiPrima;9-2
5 Mr Phil;Kendrick Carmouche;Rob Atras;3-1
9TH RACE — 1 mile, Inner turf, 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance. Purse: $95,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Albie;Trevor McCarthy;M. Anthony Ferraro;30-1
2 Major Spin;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;12-1
3 War Terminator;Luis Saez;Jonathan Thomas;5-1
4 Golquist;Eric Cancel;George Weaver;30-1
5 Frank's Art;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;9-2
6 Battle Scars;Ricardo Santana;Rob Atras;8-1
7 Mr. Kringle;Javier Castellano;John Terranova;8-1
8 Front Line Dancer;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;7-2
9 Breadman;John Velazquez;John Terranova;10-1
10 Sonic Speed;Kendrick Carmouche;Brittany Russell;20-1
11 Timbuktu;Manuel Franco;Brad Cox;4-1
12 Blitz to Win (MTO);Javier Castellano;Barclay Tagg;5-2
13 Whittington Park (MTO);Manuel Franco;Brad Cox;9-2
14 Great Workout (MTO);Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;2-1
10TH RACE — 1 3/16 miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $105,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Vintage Year;Jose Lezcano;George Arnold;15-1
2 Tiz a Giant;John Velazquez;Michael Trombetta;10-1
3 Remote;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;6-1
4 Evan Harlan;Luis Saez;H. Graham Motion;9-2
5 Clubbing;Trevor McCarthy;Claude McGaughey;8-1
6 Flute Master;Tyler Gaffalione;Steven Asmussen;15-1
7 Running Bee;Manuel Franco;Chad Brown;4-1
8 Most Wanted Man;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;7-2
9 Cloud Forest;Flavien Prat;Bill Mott;4-1
MTO — Main track only
AE — Also eligible