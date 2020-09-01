Wednesday's Saratoga Race Course Entries

First post: 12:45 p.m.
1ST RACE — 2 3/8 miles over hurdles, 4YO and up, Steeplechase, Handicap. Purse: $50,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Iranistan;Darren Nagle;Jonathan Sheppard;1-1
1A Taper Tantrum (IRE);Gerard Galligan;Jonathan Sheppard;1-1
2 Cracker Factory (GB);Sean McDermott;Jack Fisher;12-1
3 Show Court (IRE);Bernard Dalton;Archibald Kingsley;20-1
4 Maccabee;Ross Geraghty;Lilith Boucher;8-1
5 Bodes Well (IRE);Thomas Garner;Leslie Young;4-1
6 Noah And The Ark (IRE);Barry Foley;Todd McKenna;6-1
7 New Member (IRE);Michael Mitchell;Jack Fisher;5-1
8 Mutasaawy;Graham Watters;Neil Morris;20-1
2ND RACE — 6 1/2 furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $45,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Grape Therapy;Kendrick Carmouche;Bruce Levine;6-1
2 Buffet;Jose Lezcano;Mark Hennig;3-1
3 Vinda Machine;Luiz Cardenas;George Weaver;20-1
4 Empress Luciana;Reylu Gutierrez;Edward Barker;12-1
5 Madam Deputy;Luis Saez;Rudy Rodriguez;7-5
6 Hey It's Tati;Jose Ortiz;Thomas Albertrani;2-1
3RD RACE — 6 1/2 furlongs, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $72,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Searing Chase;Jose Ortiz;Don Chatios;2-1
2 Democratic Values;Joel Rosario;Jorge Abreu;9-2
3 Southerner;Luis Saez;George Weaver;10-1
4 Nashville;Irad Ortiz;Steven Asmussen;4-5
5 Breithorn;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;8-1
4TH RACE — 1 mile, Inner turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $47,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Mr. Shortandsimple;Reylu Gutierrez;Rudy Rodriguez;8-1
1A Bad Guy;Kendrick Carmouche;Rudy Rodriguez;8-1
2 Cause of Action;Benjamin Hernandez;Edward Barker;20-1
3 Pepper Pike;Jose Ortiz;Steven Asmussen;12-1
4 Bobbyfromthepalm;Eric Cancel;Bruce Brown;15-1
5 Twelfth Labour;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;7-2
6 Rejected Again (MTO);Joel Rosario;Linda Rice;5-1
7 Bad Beat Brian;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;4-1
8 Megacity;Jose Lezcano;John Stephens;4-1
9 Malthael;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;9-2
10 Manoffire;Dylan Davis;Philip Serpe;20-1
11 Castle Casanova;Junior Alvarado;Jeremiah Englehart;6-1
5TH RACE — 7 furlongs, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $40,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Ringgood;Jose Ortiz;David Donk;7-2
2 Royal Suspect;Kendrick Carmouche;Bruce Levine;7-2
3 I Prowl Alone;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;6-1
4 Boston Billy;Eric Cancel;Corby Caiazzo;12-1
5 Brunate;Luis Saez;H. James Bond;5-2
6 Lorenzen;Benjamine Hernandez;Amira Chichakly;15-1
7 Golconda;Luis Cardenas;Leah Gyarmati;10-1
8 Talespine;Dylan Davis;Gary Sciacca;12-1
9 Gratto Swing;Reylu Gutierrez;Edmund Pringle;20-1
10 Have a Heart;Joel Rosario;Randi Persaud;15-1
6TH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $49,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Touch of Nirvana;Reylu Gutierrez;Luis Miranda;50-1
2 Vevey;Michael Luzzi;Patricia Meadow;50-1
3 Alley to Calvary;Dylan Davis;Bruce Levine;12-1
4 Doll;Luis Saez;Rudy Rodriguez;10-1
5 Shannon's Girl;Eric Cancel;Gary Gullo;20-1
6 Mo Me Mo My;Kendrick Carmouche;Doug O'Neill;5-1
7 Abby Normal;Junior Alvarado;David Donk;20-1
8 Voting Agreement;Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;7-5
9 Stunning Munnings;Benjamin Hernandez;Eduardo Jones;30-1
10 Quasar;Luis Cardenas;Robert Ribaudo;15-1
11 Corey Scores;Irad Ortiz;Brad Cox;4-1
12 City Temper;Jose Lezcano;Jorge Abreu;8-1
13 Saratoga Love (AE);Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;9-2
14 Miss Charisma (MTO);Junior Alvarado;Jeremiah Englehart;10-1
7TH RACE — 1 3/8 miles, Inner turf, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $74,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Unrighteous (MTO);TBA;Todd Pletcher;3-5
2 Gauguin (GER);Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;6-1
3 Bluegrass Parkway;Jose Lezcano;Jonathan Thomas;6-1
4 Mini P (IRE);Dylan Davis;Christophe Clement;12-1
5 Junkanoo;Joel Rosario;Chad Brown;3-1
6 Cowtown;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;10-1
7 Tide of the Sea;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;2-1
8 Succeedandsurpass (IRE);Jose Ortiz;H. Graham Motion;9-2
9 Proquestor;Benjamin Hernandez;Eduardo Caramori;50-1
10 Willing to Speed;Kendrick Carmouche;Rob Atras;20-1
8TH RACE — 1 1/8 miles, 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $67,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Freaky Styley;Joel Rosario;Jorge Abreu;9-2
2 Yankee Division;Kendrick Carmouche;Rudy Rodriguez;12-1
3 Control Group;Irad Ortiz;Orlando Noda;7-5
4 Evaluator;Luis Saez;H. James Bond;6-1
5 Our Last Buck;Jose Ortiz;Michelle Nevin;8-5
6 Blugrascat's Smile;Dylan Davis;Gary Sciacca;12-1
9TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Turf, 2YO, With Anticipation Stakes (Grade III). Purse: $100,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Blame the Booze;Luis Saez;Wesley Ward;9-2
2 American Monarch;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;7-5
3 Zippy Baby;Joel Rosario;Dermot Magner;6-1
4 Winfromwithin;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;4-1
5 Fire At Will;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;7-2
6 Nathan Detroit;Jose Lezcano;J. Reeve McGaughey;8-1
10TH RACE — 1 mile, Inner turf, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $45,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Spiritual King;Jose Ortiz;Gregory Sacco;12-1
2 Sidd Finch;Eric Cancel;George Weaver;12-1
3 Justintimeforwin;Kendrick Carmouche;Amira Chichakly;8-1
4 Money in the Bank;Dylan Davis;Edmund Davis;15-1
5 Nightspot;Luis Cardenas;Richard Lugovich;15-1
6 Jack Russel;Reylu Gutierrez;David Cannizzo;50-1
7 Diannesimpazible;Irad Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;6-1
8 Bricco;Luis Saez;H. James Bond;2-1
9 Selfmade;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;4-1
10 Brickyard;Benjamin Hernandez;Peter Pugh;15-1
11 K. K. Ichikawa;Jose Lezcano;Michelle Nevin;10-1
12 Perfect Banker;Michael Luzzi;Thomas Albertrani;20-1
13 Storm Alfeet (AE);Luis Cardenas;Gabriel Goodwin;50-1
14 Cin Cin Cowboy (MOT);TBA;David Duggan;10-1
15 True Palace (MTO);Eric Cancel;Darmindra Dharamjit;6-1
16 Pier Forty (MTO);TBA;Orlando Noda;9-5
MTO — Will race only if race is run on the main track.
AE — Also entered.
