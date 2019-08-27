Post Time: 12:50 p.m.
1ST RACE: 2 3/8 Miles, Turf, Steeplechase, 4YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $65,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Roller Rolls On;Kieran Norris;Paul Douglas Fout;15/1
2 Go Get The Basil;Jack Doyle;Jonathan Sheppard;6/1
3 Teodoro (IRE);Ross Geraghty;Richard Hendriks;1/1
4 Zanzi Win (FR);Michael Mitchell;Richard Hendriks;8/1
5 Hepcat;Gerard Galligan;Jonathan Sheppard;4/1
6 Soluble (GER);Graham Watters;Katherine Neilson;6/1
7 Set To Music;Sean McDermott;Katherine Neilson;8/1
2ND RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3Yo and up, Starter Optional Claiming. Purse: $52,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Jump For Joy;Irad Ortiz;Mertkan Kantarmaci;7/5
2 Zecha;Joey Martinez;Randi Persaud;15/1
3 Amanda Lane;Dylan Davis;Edward Barker;10/1
4 Mo Flash;Chris Landeros;Edward Barker;2/1
5 Le Weekend;Ricardo Santana;Michael Gorham;3/1
6 Madame Barbarian;Manuel Franco;Gregory DiPrima;8/1
3RD RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, NY-bred, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse $83,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Dynamite Kitten;Junior Alvarado;John Kimmel;4/1
2 Beyond Discreet (MTO);TBA;Richard Schosberg;7/2
3 Bareeqa;Jose Lezcano;Danny Gargan;8/1
4 Purely Lucky;Jose Ortiz;Leah Gyarmati;12/1
5 Fetching;Irad Ortiz;Mark Casse;5/1
6 Classic Lady;Manuel Franco;Jorge Abreu;5/2
7 Cartwheel (MTO);TBA;Mark Hennig;9/5
8 Out Of Trouble;Javier Castellano;Brad Cox;8/1
9 War Canoe;Kendrick Carmouche;Danny Gargan;2/1
4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $90,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Navasha;Junior Alvarado;Christophe Clement;6/1
2 Pretty Zippy;Julien Leparoux;Kenneth McPeek;15/1
3 Doll Collection;John Velazquez;Ralph Nicks;4/1
4 Indian Pride;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;2/1
5 Bye Bye Nicky;Ricardo Santana;Dermot Magner;8/1
6 Quasar;Irad Ortiz;Robert Ribaudo;6/1
7 Acting Chipper;Manuel Franco;Michelle Nevin;15/1
8 Rapido Gatta;Jose Ortiz;Jeremiah Englehart;7/2
5TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, Fillies, 3YO, Claiming. Purse: $65,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Trixie’s Time;Dylan Davis;Michael Miceli;15/1
2 Chillinwithfriends (MTO);TBA;Rudy Rodriguez;3/1
3 Bustin Scones (MTO);TBA;Gary Contessa;6/1
4 Bronco Sally;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;4/1
5 Alvernia;Eric Cancel;Gary Sciacca;30/1
6 Tricky Tune;Irad Ortiz;Thomas Amoss;12/1
7 Floss Dancer;Jose Lezcano;Michael Tannuzzo;12/1
8 Tula;Chris Landeros;H. Graham Motion;6/1
9 Retro Street;Rajiv Maragh;Bruce Brown;12/1
10 O’malley;Jose Ortiz;Michael Maker;9/2
11 Bellamy Knows;Manuel Franco;Rob Atras;6/1
12 Decorated Ace;Javier Castellano;Michael Dini;5/2
6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 2YO, NY-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $78,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Unrelenting Force;Junior Alvarado;Thomas Morley;15/1
2 Sir Ludlow;Joey Martinez;Timothy Hamm;30/1
3 Moonachie;Jose Ortiz;Jeremiah Englehart;4/1
4 Lorenzen;Irad Ortiz;Mark Casse;5/1
5 Macho Boy;Manuel Franco;Gary Contessa;8/1
6 Candygramformongo;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;8/1
7 Papa King;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;6/1
8 Blame The Cake;Julien Leparoux;Ian Wilkes;5/2
9 Cryptographer;Luis Saez;Rudy Rodriguez;8/1
10 Chowda;Eric Cancel;Gary Sciacca;15/1
11 Forever Wicked (AE);Joey Martinez;Randi Persaud;30/1
7TH RACE: 5 1/2 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $90,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Logic N Reason;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;9/2
1A Boston Beauties (IRE) (AE);John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;9/2
2 Trash Panda;Luis Saez;Gary Contessa;20/1
3 Morality Clause;Manuel Franco;Raymond Handal;6/1
4 Swirling Candy;Eric Cancel;George Weaver;10/1
5 Jazzique (IRE);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;5/1
6 Selflessly;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;8/1
7 Nic And Zoe;John Velazquez;Wesley Ward;7/2
8 Coin The Phrase;Kendrick Carmouche;James Toner;15/1
9 Tulanian;Junior Alvarado;Thomas Amoss;15/1
10 Hai Bobbi;Jose Ortiz;Wesley Ward;4/1
11 Laughable (AE);Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;6/1
12 Myfirstexwife (AE);Manuel Franco;Jorge Abreu;12/1
13 Mom’s Pass (AE);Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;10/1
14 Giggle Factory (AE);Luis Reyes;Thomas Albertrani;15/1
8TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $60,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 El Asesino;Manuel Franco;Robertino Diorodo;7/2
2 Dark Money;Irad Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;8/5
3 Hardcore Folklore;Ricardo Santana;Dominick Schettino;8/1
4 Four Freedoms;Junior Alvarado;Chris Englehart;12/1
5 Go Big Or Go Home;Dylan Davis;Edmund Davis;15/1
6 Smile Bryan;Jose Ortiz;H. Graham Motion;3/1
7 Crea’s Bklyn Law;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;9/2
9TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 2YO, With Anticipation Stakes (Grade III). Purse: $150,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Tuggle;Jose Ortiz;Jeremiah Englehart;5/2
2 Our Country;Manuel Franco;George Weaver;7/2
3 Fly Fly Away;Irad Ortiz;Christophe Clement;8/1
4 Fighting Seabee;B.J. Hernandez;Kenneth McPeek;10/1
5 Eagerly;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;7/2
6 Jack The Ripper (FR);Joel Rosario;Michael Stidham;15/1
7 Andesite;Javier Castellano;Brad Cox;8/1
8 Field Pass;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;9/2
10TH RACE: 5 1/2 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, NY-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse $48,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Amazing Zero;Rajiv Maragh;John Morrison;15/1
2 Abby Normal;Eric Cancel;David Donk;10/1
3 Here Comes Meg;Luis Saez;Steve Klesaris;12/1
4 Mz Seb Pat;Irad Ortiz;David Donk;8/1
5 Winifred J;Jose Ortiz;Jeremiah Englehart;3/1
6 Mike’s Girl;Kendrick Carmouche;Danny Gargan;5/2
7 Vitanza;Ricardo Santana;H. James Bond;12/1
8 Minit Maus;Dylan Davis;Gary Sciacca;15/1
9 Rhinegold;Michael Luzzi;Bruce Brown;20/1
10 Zip It Jess;Joe Bravo;John Tebbutt;8/1
11 Katook;Manuel Franco;Raymond Handal;12/1
12 Beans N Rice;Benjamin Hernandez;Oscar Barrera;30/1
13 Vevey (AE);Samuel Jimenez;Patricia Meadow;50/1
14 Magical Romance (AE);Jose Rojas;Kirsten LeBlanc;20/1
