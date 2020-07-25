Volatile beats 4-horse field in Vanderbilt Handicap

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Volatile led start to finish and stayed unbeaten in 2020 by winning the Grade I Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course.

Volatile, which paid $2.80 to win, held off Whitmore by a little more than a length at the wire. Mind Control was third.

"He was really on his toes today," winning jockey Ricardo Santana Jr. told NYRA. "Steve (Asmussen, the trainer) gave him a lot of time from his last race and he was feeling great. I was really happy with how he was out there."

Whitmore broke through the gate and had to be reloaded at the start. Lexitonian was then scratched, reducing the field to four horses.

Earlier on Saturday, Starship Jubilee held off Call Me Love by a neck to win the Grade II Ballston Spa Stakes. Favorite Sistercharlie finished third.

Starship Jubilee paid $8.20 to win.

"I had to fight her a little bit," jockey Javier Castellano told NYRA. "She's such a great horse; to beat Sistercharlie, she's one of the best fillies in the country."

The second week of action at Saratoga will finish up Sunday with the 61st running of the Grade II Bernard Baruch. Good Governance (9-5 morning-line odds) and Halladay (2-1) lead a six-horse field.

