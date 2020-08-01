Vexatious upsets Midnight Bisou in Personal Ensign

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Every now and then, the great ones lose.

Midnight Bisou, the reigning Champion Older Female, engaged in a taxing stretch drive with Vexatious, but lost by a neck in the Grade I, $500,000 Personal Ensign on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course.

It took precious little time for jockey Ricardo Santana Jr., filling in for regular rider Mike Smith, to file an objection, and the stewards also posted an inquiry into that stretch run. Vexatious, holding a slight lead over the charging Midnight Bisou did come out a path or so to her left toward the champion, but Santana and the 5-year-old mare adjusted. If there was contact, it was almost imperceptible, and the stewards thought so as well.

Midnight Bisou co-owner Jeff Bloom wasn’t of that opinion.

“When you watch the head-on (replay), there’s no question that horse came over and bumped her,” Bloom said. “And she got bumped at a point where a horse is really just starting to dig in and, you know, collect themselves. I was hopeful they would (disqualify Vexatious), but they didn’t.”

The race only had five runners, as Bossy Bride scratched. Midnight Bisou, who went off at 1-5 odds, was trying to defend her title in the Personal Ensign, which she won by a nose last year.