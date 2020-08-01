Vexatious upsets Midnight Bisou in Personal Ensign

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Every now and then, the great ones lose.
Midnight Bisou, the reigning Champion Older Female, engaged in a taxing stretch drive with Vexatious, but lost by a neck in the Grade I, $500,000 Personal Ensign on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course.
It took precious little time for jockey Ricardo Santana Jr., filling in for regular rider Mike Smith, to file an objection, and the stewards also posted an inquiry into that stretch run. Vexatious, holding a slight lead over the charging Midnight Bisou did come out a path or so to her left toward the champion, but Santana and the 5-year-old mare adjusted. If there was contact, it was almost imperceptible, and the stewards thought so as well.
Midnight Bisou co-owner Jeff Bloom wasn’t of that opinion.
“When you watch the head-on (replay), there’s no question that horse came over and bumped her,” Bloom said. “And she got bumped at a point where a horse is really just starting to dig in and, you know, collect themselves. I was hopeful they would (disqualify Vexatious), but they didn’t.”
The race only had five runners, as Bossy Bride scratched. Midnight Bisou, who went off at 1-5 odds, was trying to defend her title in the Personal Ensign, which she won by a nose last year.
As for the winner, it was a return to glory for one of America’s most famous ownership names: Calumet Farm, which has sent 11 horses into the Hall of Fame. For Vexatious, a 6-year-old mare who went off at 9-1, it was just her fourth win in 23 career starts, her first Grade I win and only her second graded stakes victory.
But she got a courageous ride from Jose Lezcano and crossed the line in 1 minute, 48.82 seconds over a fast main track. For her effort, she earned an automatic entry into the Breeders’ Cup Distaff in November.
Calumet Farm’s private trainer Jack Sisterson told the New York Racing Association, by phone, that the mare seemed to have a big win in her and showed the signs she was ready to race just three weeks after her second in the Grade II Ruffian on July 11 at Belmont Park.
“Physically, she looked great and worked well last week. She’s answered every question,” said Sisterson, who noted the mare will have one more prep race before the Breeders’ Cup Distaff.
“I think this means a lot to the farm,” Sisterson added. “She’s had a successful racing career and she’ll go on to have a good broodmare career now. She trains very hard and puts 110% in her training every day.”
As for Midnight Bisou, Bloom said it was a disappointing loss, but that it takes nothing away from his mare’s reputation.
“She’s never been out of the money once and every win has been in a graded stake,” Bloom said. “She just missed winning this race.”
Winner by DQ
Sadler’s Joy interfered with two horses during the stretch and was disqualified from first to fourth, giving Cross Border the victory in the Grade II, $250,000 Bowling Green.
The top earner in the field at $2.57 million, the 7-year-old Sadler’s Joy moved in under Javier Castellano, causing the disqualification.
The good fortune paid off for trainer Mike Maker, who decided to run Cross Border just 10 days after winning the $85,000 Lubash for New York-breds by 6¼ lengths. His decision wasn’t that hard, though: With the victory, Cross Border improved to 5 for 5 at Saratoga.
Jose Ortiz rode the 6-year-old ridgling and covered the 1 3/8 miles on a firm inner turf course in 2:14.77.
First stakes wins
Echo Town earned his first stakes win in the Grade I, $300,000 H. Allen Jerkens. The 3-year-old had never tried a stakes race before this year, but undoubtedly his second in the Grade I Woody Stephens on June 20 at Belmont gave his owners confidence to stay in the top company.
Cariba, a 4-year-old filly, also earned her first stakes victory in her first stakes. Under Irad Ortiz, she won the $200,000 Caress at 5½ furlongs on the turf.
It was another victory for leading trainer Christophe Clement, who took over the training of Cariba when Kiaran McLaughlin retired from training to become the agent for jockey Luis Saez.
Nice final work
Tiz the Law executed a :59.44 5-furlong workout early Saturday morning over the main track in his final work before next Saturday’s Grade I, $1 million Travers Stakes.
“I wanted to go in a minute and he went in a minute,” trainer Barclay Tagg told the New York Racing Association. “It was perfect. We couldn’t have worked better. He came back good and he was breathing good."
Tiz the Law, winner of the Grade I Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes so far this year, ran splits of 23.4, 36 and out in 1:13.2 over a fast main track with exercise rider Heather Smullen aboard.
“If he sees someone, he will get strong,” Smullen said. “He will get aggressive. He’s a racehorse. Luckily there was no one out there today. He went out there today and did what I told him to do.”
