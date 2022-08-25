 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Velazquez posts 1,000th win at Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Jockey John Velazquez won his 1,000th race at Saratoga Race Course on Thursday, riding Precursory to victory in the eighth race.

Velazquez, already a member of horse racing's Hall of Fame, is Saratoga’s all-time leader in wins, stakes wins and Grade I victories. He owns five Saratoga riding titles, but he said Thursday was just another day at the track.

"I don't change anything. I've been here way too long to start changing things,” Velazquez told NYRA. “I try to do the best that's possible in the race that I'm riding with the horse that I'm riding. I go race by race and try to study the race and see who is the competition and where I should be. I don't try to push it. I ride my races and I think that's why I've been successful."

In Thursday’s featured race, Gina Romantica was a surprise winner in the Riskaverse Stakes. The winner paid $30 on a $2 win bet.

Flavien Prat posted his fourth win on Thursday’s card, guiding Gina Romantica to a 1 1/4-length win in her first race on the turf.

“She hit a bit of a wall on the dirt last time on a heavy track,” trainer Chad Brown said. “Looking at the way she’s made, she’s kind of a lighter framed horse. These Into Mischiefs are so versatile, they can really run on almost anything, so I took a shot and breezed her on the turf. She’s always breezed a little better than she’s run, so I figured I would take a shot. Her breeze on the turf was pretty good.”

Spa Recap

Day 30

Favorite of the day: Supersonic paid $5.20 to win in the first race.

Long shot of the day: Gina Romantica's victory in the Riskaverse Stakes was worth $30 on a $2 win bet.

Feature race: Gina Romantica was one of three winners on the day to pay more than $20.

Coming Friday: Six of Friday's 11 races will be ungraded stakes or handicaps, including the Funny Cide Stakes and the West Point Stakes.

