Two top New York trainers may not be around as much anymore

The look of New York thoroughbred racing may get a noticeable change in the near future.

New York-based trainer Kiaran McLaughlin confirmed to Thoroughbred Daily News on Thursday that he will leave the state as his base in favor of either Kentucky and/or New Jersey. McLaughlin first expressed the possibility to Daily Racing Form.

McLaughlin is one of several trainers who was investigated by both the New York Department of Labor and U.S. Department of Labor. In November, the New York Department of Labor fined him $304,646 for minimum-wage violations. His federal investigation is ongoing and he expects to hear the outcome shortly.

McLaughlin told Thoroughbred Daily News that the large state fine, the continued high cost of business in New York, varying minimum wages by county and differing rules governing workers on the H2B visa program are his reasons for leaving.

McLaughlin, who won the 2008 Saratoga training title and is annually among the top tier of trainers there, has trained three Eclipse Award winners, including 2006 Horse of the Year Invasor. He was an assistant to Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas before going out on his own in 1993. McLaughlin said he will only ship his horses into New York for races.