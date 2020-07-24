Turned Aside wins Quick Call at Saratoga
Turned Aside

Turned Aside wins the Quick Call Stakes on Friday afternoon at Saratoga Race Course.

 Chelsea Durand, NYRA

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Turned Aside claimed his first stakes victory on Friday, winning the Grade III Quick Call at Saratoga Race Course.

Jose Lezcano rode Turned Aside to the 5 1/2-furlong turf win in 1:01.99. The winner beat out Old Chestnut by 1 3/4 lengths. Fore Left finished third.

Turned Aside paid $6.50 on a winning ticket.

“I had a very good trip,” Lezcano told NYRA. “My horse broke very sharp and was right there when I asked him. The horse on the lead was lugging out a little bit, but I held my position and when I asked him, he gave me everything.”

Turned Aside was coming off two runner-up finishes. His career winnings now total $179,992.

There are a pair of stakes races on Saturday’s card at Saratoga, including the Grade I Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap. Volatile, winner of four of his first five starts, goes from post No. 4 with morning-line odds of 4-5.

Whitmore, which has won his last two races, has post No. 2 for that race at 2-1 odds.

The Grade II Ballston Spa will be the third race on Saturday. At 2-5, Sistercharlie is the prohibitive favorite in the 1 1/16-mile turf run. Sistercharlie has won $3.6 million so far and has seven Grade I victories. Friday’s racing posted a total handle of $17,470,975.

Spa Recap

Day 7

Favorite of the day: Assume paid $3.70 on a winning ticket in the first race.

Long shot of the day: Lovely Lucky paid $14.20 to win in the sixth race.

Featured race: Turned Aside finished first in the Grade III Quick Call, paying $6.50 to win.

Coming up: The Grade I Vanderbilt Handicap and the Grade II Ballston Spa will run on Saturday.

