Turned Aside wins Quick Call at Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Turned Aside claimed his first stakes victory on Friday, winning the Grade III Quick Call at Saratoga Race Course.

Jose Lezcano rode Turned Aside to the 5 1/2-furlong turf win in 1:01.99. The winner beat out Old Chestnut by 1 3/4 lengths. Fore Left finished third.

Turned Aside paid $6.50 on a winning ticket.

“I had a very good trip,” Lezcano told NYRA. “My horse broke very sharp and was right there when I asked him. The horse on the lead was lugging out a little bit, but I held my position and when I asked him, he gave me everything.”

Turned Aside was coming off two runner-up finishes. His career winnings now total $179,992.

There are a pair of stakes races on Saturday’s card at Saratoga, including the Grade I Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap. Volatile, winner of four of his first five starts, goes from post No. 4 with morning-line odds of 4-5.

Whitmore, which has won his last two races, has post No. 2 for that race at 2-1 odds.

The Grade II Ballston Spa will be the third race on Saturday. At 2-5, Sistercharlie is the prohibitive favorite in the 1 1/16-mile turf run. Sistercharlie has won $3.6 million so far and has seven Grade I victories. Friday’s racing posted a total handle of $17,470,975.

