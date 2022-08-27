Travers Undercard: Cody's Wish upsets favored Jackie's Warrior in Forego

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Turning on a late, wide rally, Cody's Wish overtook heavy favorite Jackie's Warrior in the final stretch to win the Grade I, $600,000 Forego on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course.

"It's a very important race. It's a good race and this is a good horse," trainer Bill Mott said of Cody's Wish, a 4-year-old son of Curlin who has won six of his last seven starts. "He's deserving of the win. He's trained well."

"I was confident where I was in the back, letting my horse get the rhythm and making sure he finished for me, and he showed up today big time," winning jockey Junior Alvarado said.

The loss was the first at the Spa for Jackie's Warrior, who was the 1-2 morning-line favorite. He had been 5-for-5 at Saratoga heading into the Forego, including the Grade I Alfred G. Vanderbilt on July 30.

Jackie's Warrior and jockey Joel Rosario set the pace early in the 7-furlong sprint for older horses, establishing the lead and battling out front with Pipeline through the turn.

"I really thought the style of the race would suit this horse," said Mott, who also trains fourth-place finisher Baby Yoda. "I thought (Cody's Wish would) be a little more close to the pace early, but as it turned out, it was good that somebody (Pipeline) entertained Jackie's Warrior a little bit."

Cody's Wish, who had settled in near the back of the field, turned on the jets at the top of the stretch, rallying from well outside for the strong finish under urging from Alvarado. Cody's Wish won by a length and a quarter with a final time of 1 minute, 20.95 seconds, about a half-second off the track record on a fast main track. Pipeline was six lengths back for third.

"When he cut the corner at the three-eighths pole, I saw him moving," Mott said of Cody's Wish. "I know when he starts moving, he keeps moving."

"When we turned for home and I saw Jackie's Warrior didn't take off, at that point we're taking a good shot at it," Alvarado said, "and right by the eighth pole I had a good feeling at that point. I still never underestimated Jackie's Warrior, but by the eighth pole, I definitely was all-out and I knew it was going to happen today."

Trainer Steve Asmussen said he felt blessed to have Jackie's Warrior, who won a Grade I stake three years in a row at the Spa.

"Only just a little sad that this was his last time to run here at Saratoga because he's brought us so much fun and joy here," Asmussen said. "He'll be sharp for the Breeders' Cup Sprint. That will be his next and last race."

"It can be hard to go on like that, but he did everything I asked him and the horse ran a tremendous race," Rosario said. "He gave it his best like always."

In other undercard stakes:

H. Allen Jerkens: Jack Christopher made a triumphant return to sprinting, as the 6-5 favorite kept up the pace and took off down the stretch to pull away for his third Grade I victory.

Under Jose Ortiz, Jack Christopher finished 1 1/4 lengths ahead of fast-closing Gunite to win the 7-furlong $500,000 stake for 3-year-olds, with a five-horse field. It was Ortiz's third win of the day.

Jack Christopher had stretched out to 9 furlongs in the Haskell on July 23, but placed third in that race. So trainer Chad Brown returned him to the shorter races where he had won his first four starts.

"Exiting the Haskell, that was going to be our plan if he didn't win and cut him back to this prestigious race here," said Brown, the Saratoga meet's leading trainer. "Jose ran another fantastic race on him. He broke sharp and used good judgment to rate him just a touch. Every pole, he was in control of the race. I'm so proud of both Jose and the horse."

Personal Ensign: Malathaat overtook both Search Results and Letruska down the stretch to win the Grade I, $600,000 race for older fillies and mares at 9 furlongs.

Another child of Curlin, Malathaat stalked the pace under Johnny Velazquez while early leader Letruska and Search Results battled on the front into the stretch. Closing hard, Malathaat burst into the lead just inside the sixteenth pole to win by a half-length.

"It's all about seeing her perform to her capabilities and with all due respect to the rest of the field, we always feel like when she shows up and runs her A-race, that she's the top 4-year-old filly in the country and I think she showed that today," trainer Todd Pletcher said.

Sword Dancer: Gufo overtook Mira Mission in the final 70 yards of the Grade I, $750,000 Sword Dancer, a 1 1/2-mile test for older horses on the inner turf.

The half-length win gave Rosario his third win of four on day.

Mira Mission had taken the lead from fading frontrunner Tribhuvan coming out of the final turn, but Gufo rallied wide to run down the new leader for the victory.

Ballston Spa: Chad Brown entries Technical Analysis and Fluffy Socks finished 1-2 in the Grade 2, $400,000 race for older fillies and mares, with Technical Analysis holding on for the 1 1/2-length win. Brown said Technical Analysis could be aimed toward the Grade 1, 1-mile First Lady on Oct. 8 at Keeneland.