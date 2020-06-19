Travers Stakes moved up to Aug. 8

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Mid-Summer Derby will be a bit earlier this year.
NYRA announced the stakes schedule on Friday at Saratoga Race Course for the 40-day meet set to start on July 16.
Racing will be conducted in front of no fans amid the coronavirus pandemic five days per week, Wednesdays through Sundays.
"We're thrilled to be racing at Saratoga this summer, and we thank Gov. Andrew Cuomo for his support and the support of horsemen who have worked with us to navigate the many challenges," NYRA President and CEO Dave O'Rourke said. "While this will be anything but a traditional Saratoga season, we hope to provide a semblance of normalcy for both the local community as well as racing fans across the country."
The 151st running of the Grade 1 $1 million Runhappy Travers Stakes will be held on Aug. 8.
Whitney Day, featuring three Grade 1 races, will be held on Aug. 1. The winner of the $750,000 Whitney earns an automatic berth to the Breeders' Cup Classic scheduled for Nov. 7 at Keeneland.
Seventy-one stakes races with a prize pool of $14.45 million will be on the line.
Officials of the Firecracker4 Road Race announced that the 14th edition of the race, set for July 4, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, a virtual 4-mile option is offered to those interested.
Jockeys run their mounts in the Grade I Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course on Aug. 24, 2019. The Travers will be run on Aug. 8 this year and will look much different in front of no fans due to the coronavirus pandemic.