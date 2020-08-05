Tiz the Law made even-money favorite for Travers Stakes

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law was made the even-money favorite for the 151st running of the Travers Stakes on Saturday.

Owned by Sackatoga Stable — the same owner of 20073 Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner Funny Cide — the New York-bred son of Constitution has won five of his six career races and finished third in the other.

He faces seven opponents in the 1 1/4-mile race run on Saratoga Race Course's main track in the race known as "The Mid-Summer Derby." He drew post 6 and will have regular jockey Manny Franco aboard.

"I think he's matured enough now that outside or inside is not going to bother him too much," trainer Barclay Tagg said at the race's draw Wednesday morning. "I'd prefer that he's on the outside just because you have less chance of getting in trouble. Not that you can't, but you have less chance. I think post 6 is fine."

The lightly raced Uncle Chuck, trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, is the second choice on the morning line at 5-2 and leaves from post 3. Uncle Chuck was unraced at age 2, but broke his maiden in June and won the Grade III Los Alamitos Derby on July 4.