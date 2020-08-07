Tiz the Law headlines Travers field

SARATOGA SPRINGS — If oddsmakers ever show a conservative side, it’s for major stakes races. So the fact that the opening morning line for Tiz the Law in Saturday’s Travers Stakes was an even-money 1-1 is a telling sign.
Winner of all three of his races this year — and five of six for his career — New York-bred Tiz the Law leads a field of eight 3-year-olds for Saratoga Race Course’s premier race, a Grade I, $1 million affair that serves as the natural prep race for the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5.
The unquestioned division leader — he got all 40 first-place votes in the latest NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Poll — Tiz the Law is not only favored on the track, but in most racing fans’ hearts as well. The horse is owned by Sackatoga Stable and trained by 82-year-old Barclay Tagg, the same connections as 2003 Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner Funny Cide. That horse memorably developed a fever and scratched the day before that year’s Travers. So this will be a chance for the group to experience something it didn’t get to with its first megastar horse.
The connections already have done that once, as Tiz the Law won the Belmont Stakes, which was denied to Funny Cide, on June 20 by a comfortable 3 ¾ lengths. That win reinforced fans’ strong feelings for the good-looking Constitution colt. And even though fans won’t be allowed at the track, televisions certainly will be tuned in to watch his effort.
There’s an official Tiz the Law Travers Watch Party, featuring members of Sackatoga Stable that won’t be at the track, at The Diamond Club at Embassy Suites. On Thursday, Stewart’s Shops launched an awareness initiative about wearing masks to minimize the spread of COVID-19 featuring the horse’s image on promotional signs and masks themselves. And of course, there’s plenty of gear available at TiztheLaw.com.
One noticeable difference between this run and that of Funny Cide is a mellowness Tagg has now that he didn’t in 2003. Maybe it’s age, maybe it’s the horse.
“I’ve never seen him take a deep breath,” Tagg said. “I’ve never had him out of breath after a workout. I’ve never had him way out of breath after a race, and he (cools) off very quickly. His lungs settle right down and nothing seems to be a hazard. I could be all wrong in that. It might change in another eighth of a mile, I don’t know, but I’ve got no reason to worry about it.”
That extra eighth of a mile is a factor this year. Because the Kentucky Derby moved from its traditional first Saturday in May to Sept. 5, the Travers will be the first race that 3-year-olds get to try running 1 ¼ miles. And while the Belmont Stakes is usually contested at a mile and a half, since it was moved to the beginning of the Triple Crown trail in an unusual year, it was raced at 1 1/8 miles.
Tiz the Law, who is attempting to become the first horse to sweep the Belmont and Travers since Summer Bird in 2009, has won the 1 1/8-mile Florida Derby and Belmont by a combined 8 lengths.
The extra furlong, however, is a legitimate question for the 5-2 second choice on the morning line, Uncle Chuck. His sire is Uncle Mo, so no questioning the distance on that side, but his dam is Forest Music, who was a sprinter. Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, who has won the Travers three times, isn’t concerned, but he acknowledged the horse must answer the question.
“I really think with his stride he looks, you know, he’s just a big, tall, lanky, beautiful horse that covers a lot of ground,” Baffert said in an NTRA teleconference Tuesday. “And he has desire, Uncle Mo’s brilliance, and Indian Charlie had that brilliance. And that’s true this time of year. I mean, if I have a horse for the Travers, I really like that. And I think it’s going to be a good spot for him.
“We’re going to find out how he fits with those horses,” Baffert added. “We don’t know until they turn for home, and I just hope he’s right there and he gets to strut his stuff. He needs a clean break and there’s a lot of luck involved.”
Unraced at 2, Uncle Chuck broke his maiden at first asking, going a mile on June 12. He followed that with a 4-length win in the Grade III Los Alamitos Derby on July 4.
The Travers once again will have a Chad Brown-trained horse in Country Grammer, as the Mechanicville native tries for one of the few Grade I races he hasn’t won. Country Grammer, who won the Grade III Peter Pan here by a neck on July 16, will be Brown’s 11th Travers starter.
“I thought about that. If I finally win and nobody’s here, does it count” Brown said, chuckling. “I’ll take it.”
Another horse to keep an eye on is the Linda Rice-trained Max Player, who has never been off the board in four starts and won the Grade III Withers in February at Aqueduct before finishing third in the Belmont. Rice would be just the second female trainer to win the Travers, following Mary Hirsch’s win with Thanksgiving in 1938.
Rice said she trained Max Player aggressively going into the Belmont, but just has done maintenance works for the horse entering this race.
“I don’t know that we’ll see the same progression (as he made) from February to June, but if he takes baby steps, that’d be fine, get us to September,” said Rice, who also noted it will be the second time that Joel Rosario has ridden the horse and that the jockey learned he needs to keep the horse closer to the lead.
Caracaro placed second to Country Grammer in the Peter Pan, but it was his first race in six months, so the second-off-the-layoff angle is alive with the horse. Furthermore, Hall of Famer Javier Castellano is the jockey, and no one has won more Travers than him (six).
First Line broke his maiden here July 29, and only by a neck, but running back on 10 days rest hasn’t deterred the Noda brothers, Orlando and Jonathan.
“It’s a quick turnaround, but I’ve hyped this horse up from before he even debuted,” trainer Orlando Noda said. “These are my points for the Derby. He’s a long shot for a reason, but he’s going to outrun his odds and, God willing, we will win this race.”
Rounding out the field are Shivaree and South Bend.
Also being run Saturday are the Grade I Ballerina, Grade I Test, Grade III Troy and Grade III Waya.
Stress-free win
Jackie’s Warrior led all the way around in the Grade II, $150,000 Saratoga Special for 2-year-olds on Friday.
Joel Rosario eased the well-built son of Maclean’s Music about 20 yards before the wire, still enough for a 3-length win over Therideofalifetime.
Purchased for $95,000 as a yearling, Jackie’s Warrior has earned $127,564 in his two victorious races.
