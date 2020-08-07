Tiz the Law headlines Travers field

The Travers once again will have a Chad Brown-trained horse in Country Grammer, as the Mechanicville native tries for one of the few Grade I races he hasn’t won. Country Grammer, who won the Grade III Peter Pan here by a neck on July 16, will be Brown’s 11th Travers starter.

“I thought about that. If I finally win and nobody’s here, does it count” Brown said, chuckling. “I’ll take it.”

Another horse to keep an eye on is the Linda Rice-trained Max Player, who has never been off the board in four starts and won the Grade III Withers in February at Aqueduct before finishing third in the Belmont. Rice would be just the second female trainer to win the Travers, following Mary Hirsch’s win with Thanksgiving in 1938.

Rice said she trained Max Player aggressively going into the Belmont, but just has done maintenance works for the horse entering this race.

“I don’t know that we’ll see the same progression (as he made) from February to June, but if he takes baby steps, that’d be fine, get us to September,” said Rice, who also noted it will be the second time that Joel Rosario has ridden the horse and that the jockey learned he needs to keep the horse closer to the lead.