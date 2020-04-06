Tiz the Law, Bromans lead NYTB award winners

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Sackatoga Stable's Tiz the Law was named the 2019 New York-bred Horse of the Year on Monday by the New York Thoroughbred Breeders, who also announced divisional champions and New York Breeder, Jockey and Trainer of the Year.

The champions were chosen by a ballot of New York turf writers, handicappers, chart callers and racing analysts.

Tiz the Law, also the Champion Two-Year-Old Male, had an outstanding freshman campaign, highlighted by his win in the Grade I Champagne Stakes. He broke his maiden by 4 1/2 lengths at Saratoga Race Course. He finished the year with a third in the Grade II Kentucky Jockey Club.

This year Tiz the Law has won the Grade III Holy Bull and Grade I Florida Derby.

Sackatoga Stable also campaigned 2003 Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner Funny Cide.

"Here we are on everybody's radar screen, which is 100 percent different than Funny Cide," said Jack Knowlton, Sackatoga Stable's founder, in a NYTB program release. "Nobody thought he could win the Derby. But with this guy, Barclay's been there, he's won it. We proved that a New York-bred win. Before Funny Cide, nobody gave any thought to a New York-bred winning the Derby. But we've been there. People are taking this horse seriously, and I think they should."