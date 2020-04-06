Tiz the Law, Bromans lead NYTB award winners

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Sackatoga Stable's Tiz the Law was named the 2019 New York-bred Horse of the Year on Monday by the New York Thoroughbred Breeders, who also announced divisional champions and New York Breeder, Jockey and Trainer of the Year.
The champions were chosen by a ballot of New York turf writers, handicappers, chart callers and racing analysts.
Tiz the Law, also the Champion Two-Year-Old Male, had an outstanding freshman campaign, highlighted by his win in the Grade I Champagne Stakes. He broke his maiden by 4 1/2 lengths at Saratoga Race Course. He finished the year with a third in the Grade II Kentucky Jockey Club.
This year Tiz the Law has won the Grade III Holy Bull and Grade I Florida Derby.
Sackatoga Stable also campaigned 2003 Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner Funny Cide.
"Here we are on everybody's radar screen, which is 100 percent different than Funny Cide," said Jack Knowlton, Sackatoga Stable's founder, in a NYTB program release. "Nobody thought he could win the Derby. But with this guy, Barclay's been there, he's won it. We proved that a New York-bred win. Before Funny Cide, nobody gave any thought to a New York-bred winning the Derby. But we've been there. People are taking this horse seriously, and I think they should."
Chester and Mary Broman, who own and operate a breeding farm in Chestertown, were named Breeder of the year for the fourth straight year and seventh time overall. In 2019, the Bromans won 82 races, 13 stakes and earned $3,775,911. The couple had four divisional champions in 2019, led by Pauseforthecause, who was Champion Older Dirt Female and Champion Female Sprinter.
Linda Rice won Trainer of the Year. It was her seventh time winning the award since 2009. Last year Rice won 76 races with New York-breds, including seven state-bred stakes wins and earned $4,234,018. She trains Newly Minted, the Bromans-bred 2019 Champion Three-Year-Old Filly.
Manny Franco earned Jockey of the Year. He had the most state-bred wins and earnings, with 94 victories, including seven stakes on New York-breds, and earned $6,346,925. He is the regular rider of Tiz the Law.
The Bromans' other champion was Mr. Buff (Champion Older Dirt Male). Newly Minted won the New York Stallion Series, Bouwerie and Fleet Indian. Pauseforthecause won the Iroquois and Garland of Roses. Mr. Buff won the Jazil, Saginaw, Evan Shipman, Empire Classic and Alex Robb.
Other divisional winners were Critical Value (Two-Year-Old Filly), Somelikeithotbrown (Three-Year-Old Male), Gucci Factor (Turf Male), Fifty Five (Turf Female) and Build to Suit (Male Sprinter). Broodmare of the Year was Tizfiz.
