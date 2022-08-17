Thursday's Saratoga Race Course Entries

First post: 1:05 p.m.
1ST RACE — 1 mile, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $42,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Sensibleconclusion;Manuel Franco;Edward Barker;7-5
2 Lucky Mucho Man;Jose Lezcano;James Ryerson;9-2
3 Uncle Water Flow;Javier Castellano;Eddie Persaud;5-2
4 Uncle Bruce;Jose Antonio Gomez;15-1
5 Reunion Tour;Jalon Samuel;James Ferraro;12-1
6 Olympic Dreams;Trevor McCarthy;Christophe Clement;3-1
2ND RACE — 1 mile, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $100,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Ok Honey;Jose Lezcano;Gustavo Rodriguez;5-1
2 A Bit o'Irish Sass;Luis Saez;Richard Schosberg;7-2
3 Epona's Dream;Joel Rosario;Mark Hennig;4-1
4 Caragate;Javier Castellano;Mitchell Friedman;8-5
5 Ifihadachance;Manuel Franco;Robert Falcone;6-1
6 Bustin Bay;Irad Ortiz;Antonio Arriaga;5-1
3RD RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $100,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Shesawildjoker;Jose Ortiz;David Donk;2-1
1A Sassy Melissa;Joel Rosario;Jeremiah Englehart;2-1
2 Itsakeyper;Jose Antonio Gomez;Thomas Albertrani;15-1
3 Dancingwthdaffodls;Jose Lezcano;Eduardo Jones;6-1
4 Get the Candy;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;3-1
5 Fontanafredda;Javier Castellano;H. James Bond;4-1
6 Jill's a Hot Mess;John Velazquez;Bonnie Lucas;5-2
7 Beautiful Karen (MTO);Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;9-5
4TH RACE — 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, Starter Handicap. Purse: $75,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Alcools;Flavien Prat;Jeremiah Englehart;9-2
2 Mexican Wonder Boy;Manuel Franco;Jose Camejo;2-1
3 Long Term Thinking;Javier Castellano;A. C. Avila;12-1
4 Stage Left;Eric Cancel;Mertkan Kantarmaci;3-1
5 Flamingo Hawk;Irad Ortiz;Robert Falcone;5-2
6 Rejected Again;Luis Saez;Rudy Rodriguez;10-1
7 Absentee;Jose Lezcano;Silvino Ramirez;15-1
5TH RACE — 6 furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $83,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Tsuris;Junior Alvarado;Dallas Stewart; 4-1
2 Childers;Javier Castellano;Brad Cox;5-2
3 Hey Eugene;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;5-1
4 Uncle Dan;John Velazquez;Carlos Martin;6-1
5 Clear the Deck;Julien Leparoux Kenneth McPeek;3-1
6 Forbidden Secret;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;9-2
7 Raka Raka Cruz;Trevor McCarthy;Lenin Cruz;20-1
6TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Inner turf, 2YO fillies, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $88,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Berning Honor;Flavien Prat;Dominick Schettino;10-1
2 April First;Jose Ortiz;David Donk;6-1
3 Dream On Cara;Javier Castellano;Mitchell Friedman;8-1
4 Recognize;Jose Lezcano;Bill Mott;5-2
5 Sarah's Dialed In;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Dini;6-1
6 Luna Loca;John Velazquez;Richard Schosberg;12-1
7 Bernt Again;Luis Saez;Dominick Schettino;10-1
8 Orange Freeze;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;2-1
7TH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $50,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Steelersfanforlife;Michael Luzzi;Leah Gyarmati;12-1
2 Veterans Beach;Luis Saez;Michael Dini;3-1
3 Charles Chrome;Irad Ortiz;David Jacobson;7-5
4 Truebelieve;Amin Castillo;Oscar Barrera;20-1
5 Loaded Joe;Luis Rodriguez Castro;Gregory DiPrima;20-1
6 Boom Boom Kaboom;Eric Cancel;George Weaver;6-1
7 Immortalization;Hector Rafael Diaz;Michelle Hemingway;5-2
8 Cathedral Beach (MTO);Manuel Franco;Edward Barker;9-5
9 Leddy (MTO);TBA;Linda Rice;2-1
8TH RACE — 1 1/8 miles, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $115,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Perceived;Joel Rosario;Rudy Rodriguez;4-1
2 Complete Agenda;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;3-1
3 Nabokov;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;3-1
4 Winit;Javier Castellano;John Kimmel;5-2
5 Warrior Johny;Junior Alvarado;Philip Bauer;9-2
6 Unbridled Bomber;Jose Ortiz;James Ryerson;15-1
7 Vasariano;William Humphrey;Norman Cash;20-1
9TH RACE — 1 mile, Inner turf, 3YO fillies, New York Stallion Series Stakes. Purse: $150,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Golden Rocket;Jose Antonio Gomez;Patricia Farro;15-1
2 Robyn and Eli;Manuel Franco;Chad Brown;5-1
3 Royal Dancer;Irad Ortiz;Michelle Nevin;9-2
4 Dream Central;Javier Castellano;Gary Sciacca;5-2
5 Howdyoumakeurmoney;Joel Rosario;Michael Trombetta;8-1
6 Busy Morning;Jose Lezcano;Jorge Abreu;2-1
7 Tara Dancer;Jose Ortiz;Horacio DePaz;10-1
8 Ero's Girl;Kevin Navarro;M. Anthony Ferraro;20-1
10TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Turf, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $50,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Uragano;Jose Lezcano;Kelly Breen;5-2
2 Ableton;Eric Cancel;John Kimmel;10-1
3 Phoebe's Frosty;Jose Antonio Gomez;Charlton Baker;15-1
4 Sell Something;Trevor McCarthy;Gary Sciacca;15-1
5 Rush to Honor;Javier Castellano;Chris Englehart;6-1
6 Lookin Grand;John Velazquez;Charlton Baker;7-2
7 Toga Dancer;Kendrick Carmouche;Michelle Nevin;8-1
8 Loz;Manuel Franco;George Weaver;3-1
9 Cash Bail;Shannon Uske;Patricia Meadow;50-1
10 Marie's Tuff Son;Michael Luzzi;Gabriel Goodwin;50-1
MTO — Main track only