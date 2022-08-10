Thursday's Saratoga Race Course Entries

First post: 1:05 p.m.
1ST RACE — 7 furlongs, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $50,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Impazible Prince;Shaun Bridgmohan;Chad Summers;20-1
2 Cold Walker;Kendrick Carmouche;John Servis;8-1
3 Sensibleconclusion;Javier Castellano;Edward Barker;6-1
4 Patrick the Great;Irad Ortiz;Gary Sciacca;4-1
5 Salt Cay;Manuel Franco;Chad Brown;9-5
6 Catching Cupid;Joel Rosario;Charlton Baker;5-2
7 Sight Unseen;Eric Cancel;Mark Hennig;12-1
8 Datesfreedom;Trevor McCarthy;Edward DeLauro;15-1
2ND RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $64,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Jen's Battle;Amin Castillo;Oscar Barrera;20-1
2 Angelinka (FR);Manuel Franco;Rob Atras;7-5
3 Olive Kat;Kendricks Carmouche;Michael Gorham;9-5
4 Violent Point;Omar Hernandez Moreno;Oscar Barrera;6-1
5 Bay Jewel;Jose Antonio Gomez;James Ferraro;6-1
6 Weekend Fun;Dylan Davis;James Bentley Begg;8-1
7 It Can;Joel Cruz;Rafael Jose Rohena;15-1
8 Bustin Bay (MTO);TBA;Antonio Arriaga;7-2
9 Invaluable (MTO);Ricardo Santana;Robertino Diodoro;8-5
3RD RACE — 1 mile, Fillies and mares 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $45,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Belarus;Jose Ortiz;Horacio DePaz;5-1
2 Preposterous;Javier Castellano;Antonio Arriaga;7-2
3 Clara Belle;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;4-1
4 Sweet Sensation;Trevor McCarthy;Thomas Albertrani;6-1
5 Dame Cinco;Luis Saez;Cherie Devaux;6-5
6 Elegant Laoban;Jacqueline Davis;Keith O'Brien;30-1
7 Infringement;Jose Antonio Gomez;Randi Persaud;15-1
4TH RACE — 1 mile, Inner turf, 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $100,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Ghost Gaint;Kendrick Carmouche;Rob Atras;5-1
2 Barrage;Flavien Prat;Raymond Handal;5-2
3 Ruse;Dylan Davis;Josiah Francis Hampshire;3-1
4 Quiet Out East;Javier Castellano;Bruce Brown;15-1
5 Wild Banker;Jose Lezcano;Michael Dini;20-1
6 Cotton;John Velazquez;Mark Casse;12-1
7 Straw Into Gold;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;3-1
8 Not Phar Now;Manuel Franco;George Weaver;6-1
9 Nicky the Vest (MTO);Manuel Franco;Jonathan Thomas;2-1
10 Daddy Knows (MTO);Dylan Davis;Jeffrey Englehart;6-1
11 Prince of Pharoahs (MTO);Kendrick Carmouche;Linda Rice;9-5
5TH RACE —1 1/16 miles, Turf, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $50,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 The Sleepychipmunk;Luis Saez;Chad Summers;6-1
2 Top Envoy;Javier Castellano;Leah Gyarmati;15-1
3 Addicted to You;Flavien Prat;Gary Sciacca;6-1
4 Whisky Warrior;Eric Cancel;John Kimmel;20-1
5 Druid;Heman Harkie;Gabriel Goodwin;30-1
6 Pivotal Run;Manuel Franco;George Weaver;8-1
7 Sense a Giant;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;9-2
8 Secret Sanctuary;Jalon Samuel;Robert Klesaris;30-1
9 On Palm Sunday;Jose Ortiz;David Donk;6-1
10 Mr. Connecticut;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;8-5
11 Uragano (AE);Jose Antonio Gomez;Kelly Breen;4-1
12 Toga Dancer (AE);Kendrick Carmouche;Michelle Nevin;12-1
13 Lookin Grand (AE);John Velazquez;Charlton Baker;8-1
14 Disengage (AE);Michael Luzzi;Joseph Parker;50-1
15 Don Bernardo (AE);Joel Cruz;Rafael Jose Rohena;50-1
16 Olympic Dreams (MTO);TBA;Christophe Clement;6-1
6TH RACE — 6 furlongs, 2YO, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $88,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Storm the Empire;Flavien Prat;Jeffrey Englehart;10-1
2 Max Foster;Junior Alvarado;Jeffrey Englehart;20-1
3 Pop Coyer;John Velazquez;Richard Schosberg;15-1
4 Curly Larry and Mo;Kendrick Carmouche;Caio Caramori;4-1
5 Blame it On Daddy;Luis Saez;Thomas Albertrani;10-1
6 Donegal Surges;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;4-1
7 Mr. Marlin;Dylan Davis;Barclay Tagg;12-1
8 Impressor;Joel Rosario;Steven Asmussen;3-1
9 Mama's Gold;Javier Castellano;Michael Maker;6-1
10 Ramblin' Wreck;Manuel Franco;Danny Gargan;8-1
7TH RACE — 1 1/8 miles, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $72,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Air Attack;Manuel Franco;Rob Atras;3-1
2 Mr. Tip;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;12-1
3 Piorneer Spirit;Trevor McCarthy;Mertkan Kantarmaci;8-1
4 Kershaw;Irad Ortiz;Jose D'Angelo;6-1
5 Truculent;Jose Ortiz;Michael Maker;6-1
6 Claytnthelionheart;Julien Leparoux;Philip Bauer;6-1
7 Grumps Little Tots;Joel Rosario;Charlton Baker;9-2
8 Winter Pool;Tyler Gaffalione;Norm Casse;7-2
8TH RACE — 7 furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $70,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Echo Foxtrot;Trevor McCarthy;Arnaud Delacour;7-2
2 H. T. Xena;Ricardo Santana;Matt Shirer;9-2
3 Backyard Money;Jose Ortiz;D. Wayne Lukas;3-1
4 Len Lo Lady;Eric Cancel;Dale Romans;6-1
5 Bella Principessa;Joel Rosario;Robert Klesaris;6-1
6 Poncho Song;Falvien Prat;Bonnie Lucas;15-1
7 Cupids Girl;Dylan Davis;James Ryerson;10-1
8 Maybe Later;Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;9-2
9TH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 3YO fillies, Galway Stakes. Purse: $150,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Poppy Flower;Jose Ortiz;Bill Mott;5-1
2 Delmona (IRE);Luis Saez;James Bentley Begg;15-1
3 Benbang;Manuel Franco;Jonathan Thomas;10-1
4 Have A Good Day (IRE);Javier Castellano;Gustavo Delgado;10-1
5 Half Is Enough;Ricardo Santana;Michael Trombetta;15-1
6 Breeze Easy (GB);Flavien Prat;Christophe Clement;4-1
7 Empress Tigress;John Velazquez;Jonathan Thomas;5-2
8 Makin My Move;Irad Ortiz;John Kimmel;10-1
9 Artos (IRE);Julien Leparoux;George Arnold;15-1
10 Derrynane;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;5-1
11 Freedom Speaks (AE);Manuel Franco;Jeremiah Englehart;15-1
12 Mystic Eyes (MTO);TBA;Todd Pletcher;6-1
10TH RACE — 1 mile, Inner turf, Fillies and mares 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $88,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Twist Just Right;Manuel Franco;Jorge Abreu;8-1
1A Arisaema (AE);Jose Lezcano;Jorge Abreu;8-1
2 Lem Me Drink;Javier Castellano;Bruce Levine;10-1
3 Bern Rosey Bern;Kendrick Carmouche;Michelle Giangiulio;20-1
4 Power and Glory;Ademar Santos;Glenn Thompson;50-1
5 La Victoria;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;6-1
6 Aleste;Luis Saez;H. James Bond;6-1
7 Can't Fool Me;Ricardo Santana;Horacio DePaz;12-1
8 Capital Gal;Eric Cancel;George Weaver;12-1
9 Jocosity;Jose Ortiz;Bill Mott;4-1
10 Bavarian Creme;Flavien Prat;Mark Hennig;8-1
11 Succulent;Dylan Davis;David Donk;10-1
12 Saratoga Chrome;Joel Rosario;Michelle Nevin;5-1
MTO — Main track only
AE — Also entered