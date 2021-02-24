 Skip to main content
Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame finalists announced
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Triple Crown winner American Pharoah and trainer Todd Pletcher highlight the list of finalists for the National Museum of Racing's 2021 Hall of Fame ballot in their first year of eligibility.

The other finalists are racehorses Blind Luck, Game On Dude, Havre de Grace, Kona Gold and Rags to Riches; trainers Christophe Clement and Doug O'Neill; and jockey Corey Nakatani.

Results of the voting for contemporary candidates will be announced on May 5.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which will also include the class of 2020 that was postponed by the coronavirus pandemic, is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 6 at the Fasig-Tipton Sales Pavilion in Saratoga Springs.

